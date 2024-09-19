Substance Disorders Treatment Program

SDTP offers a variety of group-based treatment options. Participation in these groups is recommended for individuals who could benefit from more intensive and/or frequent treatment and/or the comradery of other Veterans. Most groups will have a written curriculum or workbook.

If groups are online, Veterans will receive links for those groups on the day of the appointment. These links will come to the Veteran’s listed phone and email address from “Video.Appointment@va.gov” (as with any individual video appointments). If these platforms are challenging for a Veteran related to equipment or there is a need or preference for in person visits, Veterans should develop a plan with their Coordinator.

There is also help available for technical issues through the Help Desk at . The video links should not be shared with individuals other than the Veteran with the appointment. These sessions are not for family or friends unless specifically arranged in advance.

Intensive Outpatient Program (4 Weeks)

The initial phase of treatment for many Veterans is known as “Intensive Outpatient Program” or “IOP” and involves attending three hours of group per day for three days per week, weekly individual sessions and contingency management sessions as explained above (if appropriate) . Before starting IOP, Veterans attend an orientation session to learn about the Program and decide if it is a good fit. If enrolled, Veterans are assigned a temporary IOP Coordinator who takes over the duties of the standard outpatient SDTP Coordinator during the time the Veterans are in the IOP. IOP participation can range from 10 hours to 12 hours total per week.

Veterans are encouraged to have their workbook and a writing implement with them for each group. Laboratory testing for alcohol and drugs of misuse is available and strongly recommended during IOP. Given the level of intensity in IOP, the “no show” policy is stricter and is reviewed at the IOP Orientation.

Veterans are expected to complete a Brief Addictions Monitor – IOP weekly during their participation in the IOP. Towards the end of a Veteran’s stay in IOP, their IOP Coordinator may help them plan what is next to avoid any break in group support or may defer this to the Veteran and the standard outpatient SDTP Coordinator to plan. Follow up after IOP may include individual therapy, engagement in other outpatient group(s), referral to other mental health clinics, and/or other interventions to help Veterans achieve their goals.

Standard Outpatient

For Veterans who need or desire less intensive care from the outset or are ready to reduce the frequency and intensity of treatment or support, there are more than a dozen options including:

Commitment to Sobriety

This group meets in-person at the MEDVAMC once or twice a week for an hour and a half each for 4 to 8 weeks and uses a workbook by the same name.

Relapse Prevention

This group has multiple offerings in terms of days and times and length of commitment, though all of them meet once week and use the “Matrix Model” which was developed by the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA).

Transcending Self Therapy

This is a 2-group per week package offered back-to-back on Tuesday nights from 6 – 8 pm and uses a workbook with the same name. The material is based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (described above). Veterans will develop coping skills to manage urges/cravings, learn how to respond to unhelpful thoughts and uncomfortable emotions, and develop new healthy behaviors. This therapy is designed to be completed in 10 weeks.

Recovery Dynamics

This is a once weekly, 50 minute group led by Peer Support Specialists that helps individuals understand what recovery is really all about and demystifies the 12 Steps, 12 Traditions, and sponsorship. Individuals who attend at least 30 Twelve Step meetings in their first year of recovery double their chances for long-term success.

Other Groups

We also provide many population- and topic-specific groups (e.g., Sober Seniors, Women, Spirituality, and Harm Reduction). We are also happy to make referrals to “Seeking Safety” for trauma and addictions as well as group-based Grief and Smoking Cessation programs. Veterans are encouraged to discuss their particular concerns with their treatment Coordinator and develop a custom plan to address them.

Telehealth/Group Guidelines

We strive to create a treatment experience that maximizes chances for creating and sustaining a successful recovery. Toward that end, we have learned that following these quality and comfort statements in video-telehealth groups produce better results: