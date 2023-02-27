Skip to Content
PACT Act Claims Clinic

When:

Thu. Mar 30, 2023, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Beaumont VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Were you exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances while in the military? The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to these substances.

On March 30, the Beaumont VA Clinic will hold a PACT Act Claims Clinic. In addition to claims assistance, the clinic will offer toxic exposure screenings and VA health care enrollment. Please bring your DD 214.
 

