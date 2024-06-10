Skip to Content

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Resource Fair

When:

Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

14300 Corner Stone Village Drive

Suite 110

Houston, TX

Cost:

Free

For more information, please call the Spring Vet Center at .

Attend this in-person event to learn about VA treatment for MST survivors and receive help filing a VA benefits claim.

Did you know?

  • There are MST Coordinators located at the Benefits Office and the Hospitals/Clinics for offering ongoing guidance.
  • You may be entitled to free health care services related to MST at the VHA and VET Centers even if you do not qualify for other services.
  • You did not need to file a report in the Military to get Service-Connected for a condition related to an MST Event.
     

To learn more about MST care at Houston VA, please visit: Military Sexual Trauma (MST) | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

