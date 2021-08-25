Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Mental Health Clinic.

Phone: 713-794-8700

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Mental Health Appointment Center.

Phone: 713-794-8700

Toll Free: 800-639-5137

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at the Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Mental Health Administrative Offices

6th Floor

2002 Holcombe Boulevard

Houston, TX 77030

Map of Houston campus

Phone: 713-794-7561

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Substance Disorders Treatment Program.

Available at the Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Mental Health Clinic

2002 Holcombe Boulevard

Houston, TX 77030

Map of Houston campus

Phone: 713-794-7561

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Houston health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.