We provide care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. For community care questions please call 713-794-8777, select 3, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Make appointments with non-VA providers

To obtain community care, you must receive prior approval from VA. Call 713-794-8777 for community care appointment scheduling, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Urgent and walk-in care

Your VA health care includes new urgent care access through a network of walk-in retail health clinics and urgent care facilities.

Veterans must have been seen in the VA system, or by a VA community care provider, within the last 24 months in order to use this benefit. If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 866-620-2071.

Community care billing

Call 877-881-7618 with community care billing questions.

How copays and insurance work with VA

The MISSION Act improves information sharing with community providers.

Prescription medication

If prescription medication is needed, the prescription should usually be sent to and filled by the nearest VA pharmacy. Veterans can receive short-term prescription medication for a 14-day or fewer supply that can be filled at a non-VA pharmacy. A prescription for more than a 14-day supply must be filled by VA.

