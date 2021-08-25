You can walk in without an appointment to get the vaccine at:

Houston VA: Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Main Lobby

Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Main Lobby Community Based Outpatient Clinics: Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., at: Beaumont, Conroe, Katy, Lake Jackson, Lufkin, Richmond, Texas City, and Tomball.

Vaccine Information

If you already have an appointment to get the vaccine, please keep your appointment.

Individuals receiving a two-dose series of vaccinations will receive an appointment for their second vaccine dose when they check in to get the first dose.

COVID-19 Additional Vaccine Doses

VA Houston is in the process of contacting Veterans with moderate to severe immune compromise who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and encouraging them to get a third dose of the vaccine. People with significant immune compromise are at increased risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19. There are studies that indicate a reduced antibody response in immunocompromised people after they have been fully vaccinated, compared to healthy vaccine recipients. Data suggests an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose enhances antibody responses to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Veterans can also get the vaccine at a local pharmacy or grocery store closer to where they live instead of driving to the VA to get the vaccine. Veterans getting the vaccine outside of VA are asked to provide us with documentation so their VA records are up-to-date. Currently VA Houston is only providing the third dose of the vaccine to Veterans who received an initial series with the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and have a specific condition that makes them less likely to have had an immune response to the initial vaccine.

The vaccines we have offer protection against severe disease from the variants we know most about (Alpha and Delta), which are most prevalent in our country.

VA continues masking requirement at all VA facilities nationally

Veteran and employee safety continue to be our top concern during the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to require face coverings for everyone – Veterans, employees and visitors – entering a VA facility. This policy remains in place at all VA facilities even if state or local masking requirements change.

We encourage you to bring a face covering when you visit VA. If you do not have a face covering, we can provide one for use while you are here.

Veterans can enter the enter the facility through the Main Entrance, the Spinal Cord Injury Entrance, and the Community Living Center Entrance, and will be screened. We are also continuing to practice physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and other safety measures for your, and our employees’, safety.

If you are hearing impaired and need to read lips, please let a VA employee know and we will accommodate your needs.

You can read more on the impact of masks on slowing the spread of COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 Vaccines for Veterans

Research tells us that the Delta variant, which has caused many hospitalizations and deaths in India, spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. According to the CDC, there is additional concern that the medical treatments we are using to treat COVID-19 patients may be less effective against this variant. The Delta variant has rapidly spread and expanded in the Houston area.

Research also shows that COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the variants we know most about, and widespread vaccination can prevent unnecessary deaths and hospitalizations. We believe that the newer types of vaccines we have now are true “pandemic fighters” and, by design, are well suited to adding new “targets” to fight these variants.

If you are undecided about getting the vaccine and need more information to make a decision, check out our Vaccine Questions page, which includes videos, downloadable information and frequently asked question.

In the meantime, what can I do to fight COVID-19?

Be sure to get both doses of the vaccine if you received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for your first dose. The Delta variant most severely impacts those who are either unvaccinated or only received their first of two-dose vaccine series. If someone is late for their second dose, they should still get it. VA will provide the second doses to employees, Veterans, or anyone who qualifies under the Save Lives Act such as spouses and caregivers, no matter where they received their first dose, if that is more convenient.

Keep up the 3W’s! It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions. Even after vaccination, Veterans and employees should continue to:

Wear a face covering

Watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart)

Wash hands frequently