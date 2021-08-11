The Eye Clinic has experts in:

Cataract surgery

Corneal surgery

Glaucoma medical and surgical care

Medical and Surgical Retinal Specialist treating Retinal Detachments

Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Retinopathy

Strabismus Specialist

Neuro-Ophthalmological specialist

Our staff are faculty members at the renowned Baylor College of Medicine and are nationally recognized as excellent educators and providers of cutting edge treatment and compassionate care.

We are the biggest VA Eye Clinic in the country with published outcomes that surpass all performance measures. All employees engage as a fine-tuned efficient team with outstanding customer satisfaction.

Services Offered



Optometry

Preventive eye care

Eye glasses prescription

Contact lens for eye disease

Ophthalmology

Vision loss evaluations

We offer comprehensive medical and surgical management of many conditions, including:

Cataract surgery with or without laser with specialty lenses

Corneal surgery including corneal transplant

Glaucoma surgery, including minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using stents, complex glaucoma surgery including trabeculectomy, tube shunts, bleb revisions

Neurological care involving the eye

Plastic procedures, including blepharoplasty, lid procedures and fracture repair

Low vision rehabilitation and therapy

VISOR

The VISOR Program enhances the independence and quality of life for Veterans and Servicemembers experiencing vision loss through comprehensive rehabilitation programs.

Location: 1C-300, first floor

Phone: 713-794-7450

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.