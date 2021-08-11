Eye clinic
Eye Care Line provides state-of-the-art compassionate care, utilizing nationally acclaimed experts and the latest surgical techniques and procedures.
The Eye Clinic has experts in:
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal surgery
- Glaucoma medical and surgical care
- Medical and Surgical Retinal Specialist treating Retinal Detachments
- Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Retinopathy
- Strabismus Specialist
- Neuro-Ophthalmological specialist
Our staff are faculty members at the renowned Baylor College of Medicine and are nationally recognized as excellent educators and providers of cutting edge treatment and compassionate care.
We are the biggest VA Eye Clinic in the country with published outcomes that surpass all performance measures. All employees engage as a fine-tuned efficient team with outstanding customer satisfaction.
Services Offered
Optometry
- Preventive eye care
- Eye glasses prescription
- Contact lens for eye disease
Ophthalmology
- Vision loss evaluations
We offer comprehensive medical and surgical management of many conditions, including:
- Cataract surgery with or without laser with specialty lenses
- Corneal surgery including corneal transplant
- Glaucoma surgery, including minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using stents, complex glaucoma surgery including trabeculectomy, tube shunts, bleb revisions
- Neurological care involving the eye
- Plastic procedures, including blepharoplasty, lid procedures and fracture repair
- Low vision rehabilitation and therapy
VISOR
The VISOR Program enhances the independence and quality of life for Veterans and Servicemembers experiencing vision loss through comprehensive rehabilitation programs.
Contact
Location: 1C-300, first floor
Phone: 713-794-7450
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.