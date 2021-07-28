Health Promotion & Disease Prevention (HPDP)
Also known as HPDP, the Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program is one of the most powerful tools for Veterans and their caregivers to improve the overall well-being of the Veteran. Veterans face some of the most challenging health conditions, yet, are empowered to base informed decisions on evidence-based information at no cost. The program is based on 9 Healthy Living Messages that provide basic knowledge to prevent further illnesses and disease progression. The National Center for Health Promotion Disease Prevention (NCP) provides guidance to VA’s across the nation and is also a valuable resource for our nation’s heroes.
The following services are provided:
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
10:00-11:00 a.m., Prime Care Clinic 4
No appointment needed! Walk-ins welcomed.
For more information, please contact Aleyamma Baby at 713-794-7237.
Thinking about quitting smoking? Let us help you! Join our Vets Kick Butts smoking cessation group. For more information, please contact Susan Bogard at 713-791-1414, ext. 28768.
MOVE! is a national weight management program designed by NCP to help Veterans lose weight, keep it off, and improve their health.
VHA aims to help you stay healthy.
Staying Healthy: Recommendations for Men lists the preventive health services that VHA recommends for men.
Staying Healthy: Recommendations for Women lists the preventive health services that VHA recommends for women.
The Wellness and Fitness Center offers state of the art commercial grade equipment with membership options available for Veteran patients, employees, contractors, and volunteers.
Here are ten evidence-based Healthy Living messages for you and your family. Each contains information that is important for living a healthy life. Choose the link for the message that interests you.
Contact
Susan Bogard, BSN, RN
HPDP Program Manager
713-791-1414, ext. 28768
Susan.bogard@va.gov