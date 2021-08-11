Prosthetic & sensory aids service
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices.
Care we provide at VA Houston health care
Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible (Home Improvement Structural Alteration and Automobile Adaptive Equipment)
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing. Clothing Allowance is due in the PSAS office by July 31. Veterans can submit their application (link below) by any of these options:
- My HealtheVet Secure Message: Search for “Prosthetics”
- Mail to address below: Attn: Prosthetics & Sensory Aids Service, Clothing Allowance
Please keep in mind all applications are reviewed between August-September and payment is issued by Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) after October 1. If a Veteran receives an approval decision letter and does not receive payment by December 1, they should contact Prosthetics after December 1 for assistance.
Veterans needing assistance with frame selection, fitting, or other optical services, should contact the Optical Shop at 713-578-5043. For questions or the status of your eyeglass purchase, Veterans can contact Prosthetics.
To best serve the Veteran population that uses prosthetic appliances, sensory aids, medical equipment, and medical supplies we have an interdisciplinary team that includes:
- Prosthetic Representatives
- Prosthetic Purchasing Agents
- Prosthetists
- Orthotists
- Certified Orthotic Fitters
- Wheelchair Repairer
- Inventory Management Specialist
Contact
Due to COVID-19, Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service is no longer a walk-in clinic and is serving our Veterans by appointments only. Durable medical equipment/items are being ordered and mailed/delivered to the Veterans home, so please ensure your mailing address is up to date. Veterans can contact PSAS through secure messages via My HealtheVet or by phone.
Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS)
Location: 2nd floor, Room 2B-400
Mail: Prosthetics & Sensory Aids Service (121)
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, TX 77030
Phone: 713-794-7189
Fax: 713-770-1626 or 713-770-1627
Email: VHAHOUPROSREPADMIN@va.gov
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.