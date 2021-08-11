Prosthetic & sensory aids service

Veterans needing assistance with frame selection, fitting, or other optical services, should contact the Optical Shop at 713-578-5043. For questions or the status of your eyeglass purchase, Veterans can contact Prosthetics.

To best serve the Veteran population that uses prosthetic appliances, sensory aids, medical equipment, and medical supplies we have an interdisciplinary team that includes:

Prosthetic Representatives

Prosthetic Purchasing Agents

Prosthetists

Orthotists

Certified Orthotic Fitters

Wheelchair Repairer

Inventory Management Specialist

Learn more about Prosthetics and Sensory Aids.