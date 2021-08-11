Vocational rehabilitation
Vocational Rehabilitation is committed to assisting Veterans with psychiatric or physical disabilities reach their highest level of vocational productivity.
Care we provide at VA Houston
- Provide structured vocational evaluations
- Improve pre-vocational skills including:
- Adhering to a work schedule
- Working cooperatively with others
- Accepting supervision and doing quality work
- Reduce psychiatric and physical symptoms
- Increase relapse prevention skills
- Improve self-esteem and enhance quality of life
- Return Veterans to competitive employment
Contact Information
- Location: main hospital building 100
- Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 24449
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Programs to assist Veterans
- Compensated Work Therapy (CWT): Provides work restoration services to Veterans in rehabilitation. CWT programs include:
- Enriched Transitional Work (TW): An employment model that uses time limited, wage paying work assignments that combine real work skills development and supportive services to Veterans, so they can transition to, and are successful in retaining competitive employment.
- Supported Employment (SE): A recovery-oriented model that assists Veterans with severe mental illness (Bipolar, Schizophrenia, Psychosis, and Polytrauma) obtain and maintain competitive employment in the community within an integrated setting.
- Community Based Employment Services (CBES): Provides vocational services to Veterans who have a history of sporadic employment, difficulty maintaining a job, difficulty initiating and following through on their job search, and are not able to obtain competitive work independently.
- Vocational Assistance including Job: Readiness training and job placement referrals help to assist Veterans in achieving a smooth transition to the community work force. Veterans that seek help may be unemployed, currently working but desiring a career change, or recently disabled and requiring retraining to return to the work force.
No Veteran is billed for vocational rehabilitation services.
Criteria for acceptance
- Veteran eligible for VA healthcare.
- Referral from a VA provider in a psychiatric or medical rehabilitation program only.
- Involvement with the Substance Disorders Treatment Program for any Veteran with substance misuse.
- Motivation and ability to work.