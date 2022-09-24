Houston West Vet Center

To schedule appointments, please contact our main number at 713-682-2288 . Walk-ins are welcome. Crisis cases will be seen on the same day.

There’s free parking in the front and side of the building as well as in the parking garage, which is located at the back of the building. An ADA accessible ramp is located on the first floor of the parking garage.

If you need an ADA ramp, use the back entrance of the building.

The main entrance to the Vet Center is on the south side of the building.