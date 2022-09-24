Houston West Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Houston West Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
To schedule appointments, please contact our main number at 713-682-2288. Walk-ins are welcome. Crisis cases will be seen on the same day.
There’s free parking in the front and side of the building as well as in the parking garage, which is located at the back of the building. An ADA accessible ramp is located on the first floor of the parking garage.
If you need an ADA ramp, use the back entrance of the building.
The main entrance to the Vet Center is on the south side of the building.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We have a bus stop #8377 in front of our building. Routes that stop here are red 33, blue 47 and 84, and green 70.
Northwest Transit Center is less than a half mile from our office.
Visit the Metro website for more information on public transportation
In the spotlight at Houston West Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Borne the Battle Podcast
Keep informed on important VA and Vet Center updates, hear other Veterans' stories and guest interviews by listening to the weekly Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) official podcast.
Walk to prevent suicide
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
- Saturday, September 24, 2022
- 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Burke Crenshaw Park, 4950 Burke Road in Pasadena
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We offer marital and family counseling to support the reintegration process of Veterans and service members into a safe home and family environment. If they matter to you, they matter to us.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of death and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty. We have Spanish-speaking counselors available for the Spanish-speaking community.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer a variety of services for our Veterans and service members and their families. We offer both individual and group counseling. We have both gender-specific and gender-neutral groups.
Some of our era-specific groups include:
- Vietnam
- Desert Storm, OEF/OIF
Other groups include:
- Virtual yoga: Mind and body working together to reach the ultimate whole health goal
- Nature walk: Enjoy a relaxing stroll in the park with your fellow Veterans and service members
- Other outdoor activities
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors provide gender-neutral counseling for military sexual trauma (MST). We offer both individual and group therapy, depending on the Veterans’ and service members’ needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer a variety of services to Veterans and service members and their families. We offer both individual and group counseling. We have both gender-specific and gender-neutral groups.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Transitioning from military to civilian life can be stressful and difficult at times. You’re not alone. We have resources and community partners to help make this transition easier.
We can connect you to Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center or one of our local Community Base Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) for help enrolling in VA health care benefits.
Visit the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center website
We refer to the local VSO for claims and benefits assistance.
We also refer to organizations with resources to find employment opportunities, such as:
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
There’s always someone available to help you. No matter what your situation is, we’re here for you.
Come visit us or call 713-682-2288.
You can also reach the Veterans Crisis Line by texting 838255 or through confidential chat on their website.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We work closely with our community partners to help you get connected to the benefits and services you earned.
We refer to local Veteran Service Organizations for claims and benefits assistance.
We also refer to organizations with resources to find employment opportunities, such as:
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We have a great community network to provide assistance to Veterans, service members, and their family members in need.
Our partners include:
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We want to provide additional opportunities to Veterans and service members to grow and learn. We offer workshops and classes that include but aren’t limited to:
- Guitars for Heroes: Learn how to play guitar while enjoying time with your fellow Veterans and service members
- Benefits workshop
- Art group (healing through art)
Call us for more details.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.