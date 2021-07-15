Billing and insurance

If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Hudson Valley health care bill, call us at 845-831-2000, ext. 5632. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

Pay online, by phone, or mail

Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.

Pay online, by phone, or by mail

Pay in person

To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at either our Castle Point or Franklin Delano Roosevelt campus.

Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.

Castle Point VA Medical Center

Agent Cashier window

41 Castle Point Road

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004

Map of Castle Point campus

Phone: 845-831-2000, ext. 5485

Hours: Coming soon!

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital

Agent Cashier window

2094 Albany Post Road

Montrose, NY 10548-1454

Map of FDR campus

Phone: 914-737-4400, ext. 2574

Hours: Coming soon!

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

Learn how VA health care works with other health insurance