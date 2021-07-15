Billing and insurance
You can pay your VA Hudson Valley health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Hudson Valley health care bill, call us at 845-831-2000, ext. 5632. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.
Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay online, by phone, or by mail
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at either our Castle Point or Franklin Delano Roosevelt campus.
Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
Castle Point VA Medical Center
Agent Cashier window
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004
Map of Castle Point campus
Phone: 845-831-2000, ext. 5485
Hours: Coming soon!
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
Agent Cashier window
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454
Map of FDR campus
Phone: 914-737-4400, ext. 2574
Hours: Coming soon!
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.