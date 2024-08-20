History of COMPACT Act

The Veterans (Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment) COMPACT Act, passed into law on December 5th, 2020, and implemented by the VA on January 17th, 2023, aims to prevent Veteran suicide by increasing Veteran access to Emergent Suicide Care for an acute suicidal crisis at VA and non-VA facilities. *

Under the COMPACT Act payment authority, an eligible individual in an acute suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA facility to receive emergent suicide care at no cost to them.

If you are a Veteran in crisis, VA is here for you and wants to ensure you seek care without worrying that you will receive a bill. We at VA want all Veterans and former service members to know that they can get the emergency suicide care they need, when they need it, no matter where they are.

*Military service eligibility & medical criteria apply.

Eligibility

Eligible individuals, regardless of VA enrollment status, are:

Those who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable. See 38 U.S.C. 5303A for additional information.

for additional information. Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.

Important: Veterans do not need to be enrolled for health care at the VA to benefit from the COMPACT Act. Any Veteran determined to be in acute suicidal crisis who meets the military service eligibility criteria is eligible for COMPACT-related care and treatment provided or paid for by VA, regardless of their enrollment and copayment status.

How it works