First-time visitor to the Huntsville Vet Center? Give us a call and let's discuss any questions you might have. Call 256-539-5775 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center call center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center call center.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.

First-time visitor or walk-ins:

If you’re a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 256-539-5775 to discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.