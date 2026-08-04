Health services

Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains, strains

We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room (VA or non-VA).

We do not provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, severe shortness of breath, seizures, stroke, trauma, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Hours of Operation

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday

8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sunday - Saturday, and federal holidays.



We treat patients daily for a broad spectrum of urgent problems. These include:

Mental health conditions

Cough and Cold symptoms

Urinary Tract Infections

Mild Skin Infections

Rashes

High blood pressure



VA Illiana Health Care System is not designated as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) facility and is unable to perform sexual assault forensic evidence collection. For a current list of approved hospitals that can address sexual assault cases, please refer to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website: Hospital Listings for Sexual Assault Cases.