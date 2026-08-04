Health services
VA Illiana Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans at 6 locations serving a 30-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Toxic Exposure Screenings and PACT Act Expansion of Care
Enrolled Veterans can receive a toxic exposure screening at VA medical centers and clinics nationwide, including by phone or during virtual appointments.
Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Illiana health care provides compassionate care for Veterans
New Patient Orientation
This program provides Veterans with a seamless transition into VA health care services. Veterans have access to health care services like home health and geriatric (elder) care, medical equipment, prosthetics, and prescriptions. Find out how to apply and manage the health care benefits you've earned.
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person (Danville VA Medical Center and Bob Michel VA Clinic Only)
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines on site disposal box at the Danville and Bob Michel locations.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
VA Illiana provides primary care services at all locations of care. Your primary care team can connect you with the resources you need to for your well-being. Your primary care team can coordinate many services such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Whole Health
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Urgent care
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains, strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room (VA or non-VA).
We do not provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, severe shortness of breath, seizures, stroke, trauma, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
Hours of Operation
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sunday - Saturday, and federal holidays.
We treat patients daily for a broad spectrum of urgent problems. These include:
- Mental health conditions
- Cough and Cold symptoms
- Urinary Tract Infections
- Mild Skin Infections
- Rashes
- High blood pressure
VA Illiana Health Care System is not designated as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) facility and is unable to perform sexual assault forensic evidence collection. For a current list of approved hospitals that can address sexual assault cases, please refer to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website: Hospital Listings for Sexual Assault Cases.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, female urology, maternity care coordination, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
- Maternity care coordination ensures expectant mothers receive all the necessary support and resources for a healthy and successful pregnancy and postpartum period.
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks, pill organizers, and lock boxes
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Cardiovascular conditions affect more Americans than any other disease in the United States. Many cardiovascular conditions can be successfully treated, if not easily prevented, with expert screening and care delivered by qualified specialists. Early intervention and appropriate management can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications and improve veteran’s overall quality of life.
Common conditions continued:
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Heart Failure (CHF), Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), Hypertension (High Blood Pressure), Syncope (Loss of Consciousness), Dizziness, and Palpitations.
Consider seeing a cardiologist if these apply to you:
- Risk Factors: High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, smoking, or a family history of heart disease
- Previous Heart Conditions: Coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, or valvular disease
- Symptoms: Chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, palpitations, dizziness, fainting, fatigue, swelling in the legs
- Screening Tests: ECG/EKG, echocardiograms, stress tests, or coronary angiography abnormalities indicating further evaluation is needed
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases related to the heart such as:
- Hypertension
- Palpitations
- Dizziness
- Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Available at these locations
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
- Provider consult not required.
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
- Talk to your provider today, consult required. Program information
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Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Care we provide at the VA Illiana healthcare General Surgical Services, includes but not limited to:
- All hernia surgeries, including inguinal, umbilical, femoral, ventral hernia repair.
- Hand surgeries including carpal tunnel release, trigger finger, Dupuytren's contracture, ganglion cyst.
- Upper GI endoscopy and colonoscopies, both diagnostic and therapeutic including PEG.
- Minimally invasive venous surgery for varicose veins, chronic venous insufficiency, and venous ulcers.
- Management of skin cancers.
- Many other general surgical services, check with your provider for more information.
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Social programs and services
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Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
The Caregiver Support Program offers two programs for caregivers:
- Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
PGCSS provides peer support mentoring, skills training, coaching, telephone support, online programs, and referrals to available resources to caregivers of Veterans. The Veteran must be enrolled in Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and be receiving care from a caregiver in order for the caregiver to participate. Caregivers who participate in PGCSS are called General Caregivers. General Caregivers do not need to be a relative or live with the Veteran.
- The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
PCAFC requires the Veteran and Caregiver(s) to apply and has additional criteria to be eligible for these services. PCAFC offers the following in addition to the services listed above:
- A monthly stipend
- Access to CHAMPVA
- Mental health counselling
- Certain Beneficiary Travel Benefits
- Respite services
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured on or before May 7, 1975 or post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle and provide emotional support
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Advance care planning
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information