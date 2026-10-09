Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Mental Health Clinic.

217-554-4530 or 217-554-5794

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Mental Health Clinic.

217-554-4530 or 217-554-5794

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Danville VA Medical Center

Mental Health Triage Clinic

Map of Illiana campus

Phone: 217-554-4530 or 217-554-5794

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Walk-in Clinic.

Available at Danville VA Medical Center

Mental Health Triage Clinic

Map of Illiana campus

Phone: 217-554-4530 or 217-554-5794

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Illiana health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.