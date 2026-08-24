News releases
Get the latest news from VA Illiana. For more information about VA Illiana health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 217-554-3000 (x44290) or VAIllianainfo@va.gov.
July 21, 2026
VA Illiana Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
July 16, 2026
VA Illiana Health Care System hosted a ribbon cutting, in celebration of the opening of the Champaign VA Clinic.
May 15, 2026
VA Illiana Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
February 12, 2025
VA Illiana Healthcare System (VAIHCS) has a scheduled site visit from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) on April 7 - April 9, 2025.
June 12, 2024
VA Illiana and multiple Veteran organizations have partnered to increase access to dignified American flag retirement services across central Illinois through an expanded network of American flag retirement boxes, with a new box in Danville officially opening on Flag Day, June 14, 2024.
March 5, 2024
At the direction of President Biden, VA is expanding health care eligibility to millions of Veterans – including all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and any other combat zone after 9/11 – years earlier than called for by the PACT Act
February 28, 2024
Thanks to a new VA Illiana initiative launched Feb. 20, 2024, some Veterans living with diabetes will now be able to manage their care within VA without the need for a community referral.
September 19, 2023
VA Illiana announced today that the health care system has achieved Pathway to Excellence designation status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
September 18, 2023
VA Illiana will host drive-thru flu clinics for eligible Veterans October 3 -13, 2023, at all VA Illiana locations of care. Flu shots prevent the flu, flu related complications, and the spread to others.
September 5, 2023
Veterans across Central Illinois will soon have access to VA Illiana Health Care System’s orthotics services closer to home thanks to a service expansion bringing orthotics care to VA Illiana’s Bloomington and Decatur Clinics beginning September 2023.