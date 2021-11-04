VA Illiana Expands Offering of COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRESS RELEASE

November 4, 2021

Danville , IL — The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs. The VA Illiana Health Care System is now offering Veterans and employees the Moderna vaccine booster shots.

“Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and the community against COVID-19,” said Dr. Staci Williams, acting medical center director. “The expanded FDA and CDC recommendations regarding booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, as well as our community at large.”

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation for a booster dose of the Moderna:

For those who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least 6 months after their second dose: 65 years and older Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings. Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions. Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

VA Illiana will host booster clinics at VA clinics in Danville, Bloomington, Decatur, and Springfield on Saturday, Nov. 6. from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Booster shots will be available at the VA clinic in Mattoon on Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Visit our page to find clinic locations and information.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. Only the Moderna booster shot is available at VA Iliana’s facilities.

While the initial series of vaccines remain highly effective in reducing the likelihood of infection and preventing severe illness, hospitalization, or death among those infected, the purpose of this booster shot is to “boost” antibody protection when it has decreased over time.

VA also offers the booster to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. The SAVE LIVES Act authorizes VA to offer vaccine to Veterans not traditionally eligible for VHA care, and others including spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

Veterans eligible for a booster shot may call (217) 554-4444 to make an appointment or walk-in to our clinics during hours of operation. Those who received a vaccine under authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act and are due for a booster shot may do so in VA if supply permits and should consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster.

CDC advises that it is safe for people to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.

Learn more for questions and answers regarding COVID-19. For more information, please contact your health care provider.