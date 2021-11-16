VA Illiana Hosts COVID-19 Booster Clinics

PRESS RELEASE

November 16, 2021

Danville , IL — The VA Illiana Health Care System will host booster clinics at VA clinics in Danville, Bloomington, Peoria, Decatur, Springfield, and Mattoon on Saturday, Nov. 20. from 8 a.m. until noon.

The clinics at VA Illiana facilities will provide the Moderna vaccine does. The CDC’s recommendations now allow people to mix and match dosing for booster shots. This means that a veteran who received a Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson initial vaccine can now safely get the Moderna booster dose.

While the initial series of vaccines remain highly effective in reducing the likelihood of infection and preventing severe illness, hospitalization, or death among those infected, the purpose of this booster shot is to “boost” antibody protection when it has decreased over time.

Veterans eligible for a booster shot may call (217) 554-4444 to make an appointment or walk into our clinics during hours of operation. Those who received a vaccine under the authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act and are due for a booster shot may do so in VA if supply permits and should consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster.

CDC advises that it is safe for people to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.

Visit https://www.va.gov/illiana-health-care/ for clinic locations and more information.