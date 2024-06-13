Toxic Exposure Screenings and PACT Act Expansion of Care
Enrolled Veterans can receive a toxic exposure screening at VA medical centers and clinics nationwide, including by phone or during virtual appointments.
Toxic Exposure Screenings and PACT Act Expansion of Care
If you’re not enrolled but meet the eligibility requirements, you can receive the screening after enrollment. During your screening, a member of your care team will have a conversation with you and ask if you believe you experienced toxic exposures during your military service. If you answer yes, they may connect you to additional support and resources.
Why you should get a toxic exposure screening today
- It’s quick.
- The screening is a series of questions that averages 5-10 minutes and can occur as part of one of your regular health care appointments.
- It documents a variety of exposures.
- There are several types of possible exposures or hazards you may have experienced during your military service. This includes open burn pits and airborne hazards, Gulf War-related exposures, Agent Orange, radiation, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure, and others. To learn more about known potential exposures, please view this map.
- It helps support your long-term care plan.
- The purpose of the toxic exposure screening is to start a conversation with your VA health care team about any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. This allows for ongoing care that supports early diagnosis and treatment of any health concerns that may arise in the future related to your exposure(s). This approach is called exposure-informed care.
- You’ll receive additional information.
- After your screening, you will also receive information about benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources to address any concerns you may have. » You can ask about the toxic exposure screening at your next VA health care appointment. If you don’t have an upcoming appointment or want to be screened sooner, contact your local VA facility and request a screening. » You’ll be screened at least once every 5 years. Even if you don’t have concerns today, you may in the future. The screening helps keep your records up to date and ensures exposure concerns are part of your long-term care plan.
- You can decline.
- If you choose not to be screened, you will have the option to decline until the following year.
- Take action today! Ask your provider about the screening or visit VA’s PACT Act website to learn more about new care and benefits.