Internships, fellowships and residency programs
VA Illiana health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internships, fellowships and residency programs
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA Illiana Health Care System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Small-Town Charm, Big-City Access
Danville’s east-central Illinois location means you’ll enjoy all four seasons: just the right amount of snow, rejuvenating spring, sun-soaked summer, and smooth transitions into crisp autumn—with some of the most stunning fall colors anywhere in the Midwest. Danville is also the home to Kickapoo State Recreation Area, a destination for hikers, campers, canoers, and even scuba divers. Between Kickapoo, Middle Fork Vermilion National Scenic River, and nearby Turkey Run State Park, Danville may be one of the best-kept secrets of outdoor enthusiasts in America. A quick trip west on Interstate 74 brings you to Champaign, where the Big 10 Illinois athletics, world-class performing arts, and even more outdoor options await. Just 90 minutes to the east, NFL football, internationally acclaimed auto racing, and vibrant nightlife await you in Indianapolis. When you’re ready for a quick getaway to a bigger city, you’ll be just about three hours from Chicago or St. Louis. The region is well-served by bus, rail, and regional airports, meaning endless possibilities for easy exploration in any direction.
A Campus Worth Exploring
Danville VA Medical Center sits on 215 sprawling acres, and it's the kind of place that invites you to slow down and take a walk. Wooded areas give way to open lawns, a quiet pond, tended gardens, and picnic spots perfect for a lunch break in the sun. Nearly three miles of paved walkways stitch the park-like grounds together, so Veterans, staff, and visitors alike can move easily from one corner of campus to another. Along the way, you'll find everyday conveniences like a canteen shop, cafeteria, and the VCS PatriotBrew Coffee Shop, plus a chapel and gymnasium for moments of reflection or activity. The campus also borders the Danville National Cemetery, a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a fitting reminder of the legacy this community honors every day.