Internships,  fellowships and residency programs

Small-Town Charm, Big-City Access

Danville’s east-central Illinois location means you’ll enjoy all four seasons: just the right amount of snow, rejuvenating spring, sun-soaked summer, and smooth transitions into crisp autumn—with some of the most stunning fall colors anywhere in the Midwest. Danville is also the home to Kickapoo State Recreation Area, a destination for hikers, campers, canoers, and even scuba divers. Between Kickapoo, Middle Fork Vermilion National Scenic River, and nearby Turkey Run State Park, Danville may be one of the best-kept secrets of outdoor enthusiasts in America. A quick trip west on Interstate 74 brings you to Champaign, where the Big 10 Illinois athletics, world-class performing arts, and even more outdoor options await. Just 90 minutes to the east, NFL football, internationally acclaimed auto racing, and vibrant nightlife await you in Indianapolis. When you’re ready for a quick getaway to a bigger city, you’ll be just about three hours from Chicago or St. Louis. The region is well-served by bus, rail, and regional airports, meaning endless possibilities for easy exploration in any direction.