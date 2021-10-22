Internships, fellowships and residency programs
VA Illiana health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA Illiana Health Care System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Podiatric Residency & Clerkship Programs