PACT Act Toxic Exposure Town Hall and Resource Event
Veterans! Join us to learn more about your PACT Act expanded benefits.
When:
Sat. Dec 10, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
VETERANS! You may be eligible for new and/or expanded VA health care or compensation benefits. The new PACT Act recently expanded VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
Join us to learn more about these benefits Join VA Indiana Healthcare System for our PACT Act Toxic Exposure Town Hall and Resource Event at the Browsburg VA Clinic, Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(Town Halls beginning at 10 a.m. and Noon)
During the event VA Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs and Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will be onsite to assist you with:
-
Enrolling for VA Health Care
-
Toxic exposure screening
-
Filing a claim
-
Receiving Flu and COVID vaccines, and much more!