Toxic Exposure Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair

Calling ALL Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post-9/11 Veterans!

When: Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 3:30 pm – 7:30 pm ET Where: OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA 5315 Lafayette Road Indianapolis , IN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA, 5315 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis, IN 4654.

Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet. Toxic Exposure Screening will also be available.

PACT Act briefings held at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Did you know you may be eligible for new and/or expanded VA health care or compensation benefits? Join us at the Resource Fair to learn more!

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting www.VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.