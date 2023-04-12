Toxic Exposure Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair

Calling ALL Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post-9/11 Veterans!

When: Wed. Apr 26, 2023, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Johnson County National Guard Armory 325 Minute Man Way Franklin , IN Cost: Free

Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Thursday, April 26, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the

Johnson County National Guard Armory

325 Minute Man Way, Franklin, IN 46131

Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet. Toxic Exposure Screening will also be available.

PACT Act briefings held at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Did you know you may be eligible for new and/or expanded VA health care or compensation benefits? Join us at the Resource Fair to learn more!

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting www.VA.gov/PACT

or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.