Toxic Exposure Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair
Calling ALL Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post-9/11 Veterans!
When:
Sat. May 13, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Brownsburg VA Clinic
557 Pit Road
Brownsburg , IN
Cost:
Free
Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the
Brownsburg VA Clinic
557 Pit Road, Brownsburg, IN 46112
Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet. Toxic Exposure Screening will also be available.
PACT Act briefings held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.
The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Did you know you may be eligible for new and/or expanded VA health care or compensation benefits? Join us at the Resource Fair to learn more!
Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting www.VA.gov/PACT
or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.