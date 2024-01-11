January Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair

Calling ALL Veterans!

Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the

Intelliplex Conference Center

2154 Intelliplex Dr., Shelbyville, IN 46176

Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet. Toxic Exposure Screening will also be available.

PACT Act briefings held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Did you know you may be eligible for new and/or expanded VA health care or compensation benefits? Join us at the Resource Fair to learn more!

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting www.VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.