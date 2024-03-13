Veterans Benefits Tele-Town Hall

Learn about VA healthcare benefits, toxic screens, disability claims and more during our VA Tele-Town-Hall this Thursday, March 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. EDT. Phone lines open at 5:55, call (833) 380-0516

Do you know how recent VA benefit changes may impact you?

Learn about VA healthcare benefits, toxic screens, disability claims and more during our VA Tele-Town-Hall this Thursday, March 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. EDT.

Phone lines open at 5:55, call (833) 380-0516

If you are not already enrolled for health care, you can learn about your eligibility, which has changed a lot since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act became law in 2022.

Learn how to get a free, no appointment, toxic exposure screen.

Learn about state and federal benefits, your eligibility and how to apply for benefits or enroll in VA health care.

Find out how to file a new or additional disability claim.

Can’t call in?

Join our in-person Resource Fair this Saturday March 16 from

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VA Clinic at 940 Park E Blvd, Lafayette, Indiana.

Call the Veteran Benefit Administration between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Friday at 1-877-222-8387.

Learn about eligibility and benefits and sign-up online at https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

Most Veterans qualify for cost-free health care services.

Some pay modest copays for health care or prescriptions.

The VA has no enrollment fees, monthly premiums or deductibles and, if you choose, it may be used with your existing medical insurance.

Call, come see us, or check us out the VA online.

Learn about your eligibility and the health care benefits you’ve earned!