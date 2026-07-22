We provide free treatment for any physical or mental health conditions related to your experiences of MST. You don't need documentation of the MST experiences or a VA disability rating to get care.

Our services include:

MST coordinator at every VA medical facility to serve as a contact person for MST-related issues and who can assist you in accessing care

MST-related outpatient services at every VA medical center and many VA community-based outpatient clinics

Mental health services, including psychological assessment and evaluation, medication evaluation and treatment, and individual and group psychotherapy for mental health conditions associated with MST, like: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Depression Substance use problems

MST-related outpatient counseling through VA’s community-based Vet Centers

MST-related treatment in VA’s residential (live-in) or inpatient programs for individuals who need more intensive treatment and support

A note on who can receive these services

We refer to “Veterans” on this page. But these groups can also receive care related to experiences of MST:

Most former service members with an Other Than Honorable or uncharacterized (entry-level) discharge

Former National Guard and Reserve members with federal active-duty service or a service-connected disability who were discharged under honorable conditions or with an Other Than Honorable discharge. The service-connected disability doesn't need to be related to your experiences of MST.

Current service members. We may require a Department of Defense referral for some types of services.

For more information, please contact your nearest VA medical center and ask to speak to the MST Coordinator:



Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator

VA uses the term military sexual trauma, or MST, to refer to sexual assault or sexual harassment that occurs during military service. Anyone in the military can experience MST, regardless of their branch of service, age, race, ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation, or physical abilities. MST can occur at any time or place during military service — while on or off duty and on or off base. The perpetrator or perpetrators may or may not be known to the survivor and may be fellow Service members or civilians.

MST can include: