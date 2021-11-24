Dental Residency

Q: Do residents place implants?

A: Yes, though it is not a requirement. If you choose to place implants, you will work with the VA Oral Surgeon or the Periodontal Chief Resident.

Q: Do residents do their own scheduling of patients?

A: No. The clinic has scheduling personnel who will work with you to create your schedule.

Q: Do residents work with a dental assistant?

A: Residents work with either a certified dental assistant or an expanded functions dental assistant. It is rare that a resident works without an assistant.

Q: How much lab work do residents do?

A: Most lab work is completed by our in-house lab technician or our contracting private dental labs. The resident works closely with both labs.

Q: Are residents allowed to moonlight?

A: If a resident desires to engage in moonlighting, the following guidelines must be followed. Moonlighting must never interfere with regular resident responsibilities. Moonlighting residents are expected to be present (and appropriately rested) In their educational setting during all prescribed hours. Moonlighting must never occur without advanced written permission of a resident’s program director.

Q: How often do residents take call?

A: Residents take VA Emergency call once every 8 weeks.

Q: What is your patient demographic like?

A: Our patients are US veterans, many who are medically compromised. The majority are men. The age range spans from 20 to 85+.

Q: What are your clinic hours?

A: Official clinic hours are Monday-Friday 8 am to 4:30 pm. Residents may be required to remain outside of clinic hours if needed. Resident hours vary when completing off-site rotations.

Q: Do patient finances create a limitation to the treatment residents can perform?

A: VA patients receive dental treatment at no cost to them. Treatment plans are based on patient need and eligibility.

Q: Will residents be certified in IV Sedation?

A: The program offers Indiana University School of Dentistry ‘s course Light Parenteral Conscious Sedation (course C951). The program does not grant certificates for IV Sedation.