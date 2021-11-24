Indianapolis VAMC Pharmacy Residency Program
By choosing our PGY1 residency, you will enroll in a program that provides diverse training that will prepare you for any pharmacy career you would pursue. Our program prides itself in empowering residents to tailor their rotations to meet their goals and needs. Our PGY2 programs include Ambulatory Care, Ambulatory Care and Education, Health-System Pharmacy Administration, Internal Medicine, and Oncology. Each of these programs is designed to provide advanced training for graduates in growing areas of pharmacy practice.
Welcome and thank you for your interest in the Pharmacy Residency Programs at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. We are incredibly proud of our pharmacy staff and continue to strive to be at the forefront of practice across the spectrum of pharmacy care. Over the last decade, our staff has grown as pharmacy services throughout the facility have expanded. As part of the nation's largest health care provider, our facility provides many unique opportunities for residents. We value a well-rounded approach to residency education in each of our residency programs. Beyond the standard inpatient experiences, our residents have a myriad of opportunities that include ambulatory care clinics where their preceptors have prescriptive authority, administrative experiences with a seasoned team, pharmacy research, teaching certificate through Butler and Purdue Colleges of pharmacy, and Yellow and Green Belt Lean Training through our improvement initiatives. Residents also receive access to a national network of information, programs, support, and contacts.
Our organization is continuously looking for ways to improve services and residency education. In 2010, the pharmacy department received the highest award within VA pharmacy: the VA Under Secretary for Health Award for Pharmacy Benefits Management Innovation for our work in developing the first Non-Traditional PGY1 Pharmacy Residency in the VA.
Our PGY2 programs include Ambulatory Care, Ambulatory Care and Education, Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership, Internal Medicine, Oncology, and Psychiatry. Each of these programs is designed to provide advanced training for graduates in growing areas of practice.
While we pride ourselves in the strength of our programs, we know that our true value comes from the excellence of our current residents and preceptors. Our pharmacy family congratulates you on your pursuit of a residency and welcomes any questions you may have about our program. Please do not hesitate to contact any of our staff members.
Sincerely,
Marshall Jones, PharmD, MBA
Chief, Pharmacy Service
Greetings Prospective Residency Candidates,
On behalf of all of the preceptors and staff at the Indianapolis VAMC, I welcome you to our residency website! Post-graduate training is a wonderful opportunity to grow and develop your knowledge, leadership, and teaching skills, and I am pleased that you are considering our program for your future training site.
Located downtown, the Indianapolis VAMC provides an excellent residency program for individuals interested in advanced training that is balanced between clinical service, education, and research. Each program is individualized to meet the needs and goals of the given resident.
The Indianapolis VAMC has been serving Indiana Veterans since 1932. As Indiana’s tertiary care facility, it provides acute inpatient medical, surgical, psychiatric, neurological, and rehabilitation care, as well as both primary and specialized outpatient services through patient aligned care teams. The hospital is affiliated with the IU School of Medicine and is located within the medical center campus along with four other teaching institutions: Eskenazi Health and IU Health, which includes Methodist, Indiana University Medical Center, and Riley Hospital for Children.
As a potential future resident, this provides a training site where you will experience a broad range of clinical pharmacy services including, but not limited to:
- Medical Intensive Care
- Surgical Intensive Care
- Internal Medicine
- Emergency Department
- Geriatrics
- Medication Safety
- Pharmacy Administration
- Drug Information
- Informatics
- Specialty Consult Inpatient Services
- Endocrinology
- Infectious Disease
- Primary Care Outpatient Clinics
- Specialty Ambulatory Care Clinics
- Anticoagulation
- Endocrinology
- Gastroenterology
- Home Care
- Infectious Disease
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Psychiatry
- Telehealth
- Women's Health
Residents will also have opportunities for experience in teaching and research. Residents will assist in the precepting of pharmacy students from both Purdue and Butler Universities. Didactic teaching is also offered, as residents will complete a teaching certificate program. In addition, residents will have many opportunities to perform collaborative research with clinical faculty and staff at the Medical Center to develop skills in proposal preparation, problem solving, the design and implementation of new clinical services or projects, pharmacoeconomic principles, and critical evaluation of current literature.
Most importantly, the Indianapolis VAMC residency provides a developed plan for training and experience, direction for the development of professional goals and objectives, a positive learning environment creating independent and confident practitioners, constructive and positive feedback, and the opportunity for numerous professional contacts.
Sincerely,
Deanna S. Kania, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
PGY1 Residency Program Director
317-450-9054
Deanna.Kania@va.gov
Application Requirements
- Citizen of the United States
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy*
- Active pharmacy licensure (Any valid state licensure accepted due to service within a federal facility)
- Completed Application via PhORCAS: Due December 29, 2021
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three references completing PhORCAS reference form
- Official college transcripts
- Indianapolis VAMC PGY1 Application uploaded into PhORCAS
- Personal Onsite Interview
*At this time, graduates of colleges of pharmacy that are pending accreditation are not eligible
Rotation Requirements
- Administration Management
- Longitudinal Drug Information Experience
- Medication Safety
- Pharmacy Operations/Orientation
- Three Acute Care Rotations
- Three Ambulatory Care Rotations
Overall Requirements
- BLS and ACLS Certification
- Lean Yellow Belt Training
- Longitudinal Research Project
- Longitudinal Pharmacy Operations
- Presentations
- Formal and Informal
- Small and Large Group
- Research Project Poster
- Research Project at Regional Residency Conference
- Teaching Certificate Program
- Didactic Experience
- Precepting Experience
- Small Group Case-Based Discussions
Potential Resident,
We are excited that you are pursuing additional leadership training to further your pharmacy career. Our well-rounded program provides exposure to inpatient and outpatient pharmacy settings, advanced technology, and a wide variety of clinical pharmacy programs. The purpose of the PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency is to support and enhance patient care by developing the knowledge and skills that are needed to achieve competency in the provision of pharmacy leadership and practice management. Graduates of the program shall be able to develop, implement, monitor, and maintain operational and clinical pharmacy services. Upon successful completion of the PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency at the Richard L. Roudebush VAMC, the Resident shall competently be able to:
- Provide clinical and operational pharmacy leadership and management in a hospital, health system, or pharmacy benefits management organization.
- Work effectively with the executive leadership team and other health care professionals to improve the medication use process in the inpatient and outpatient settings.
- Demonstrate behaviors consistent with self-improvement and lifelong learning.
- Demonstrate leadership and practice skills consistent with competent pharmacy leaders.
- Demonstrate innovation to develop and grow pharmacy services in the health system setting.
Training activities will include learning experiences in medication safety, clinical pharmacy management, inpatient operations management, human resources management, financial management, staff development, pharmacy procurement, informatics, and research. Additional experience may also be provided within the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10, Veterans Health Administration Pharmacy Benefits Management Services, and academic environments. To provide broad training and experience in the fundamentals of pharmacy management and leadership, the program offers the resident flexibility and experience in areas of possible specialization in order that he/she may better accomplish personal long-range goals.
Feel free to contact us if you have any questions.
Thank you for your consideration,
Marshall R. Jones, PharmD, MBA
Chief, Pharmacy Service
Tiffany Boelke, PharmD, BCPS
Associate Chief, Pharmacy Operations
Thank you for your interest in our PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Programs at Veteran Health Indiana!
The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Programs train residents to perform confidently as an independent practitioner in an ambulatory care setting, become an effective educator, preceptor, leader, and professional, as well a develop critical thinking skills.
There are two ambulatory care programs at our site:
- The Ambulatory Care Residency Program (National Match Number 669665) is exclusively at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center
- The Ambulatory Care/Education Residency Program (National Match Number 597865) is in partnership with the Department of Pharmacy Practice at Purdue and Butler Universities. In this program, the resident is assigned to one of the Universities and the majority of their teaching experience is at their assigned College of Pharmacy
Both resident programs emphasize balanced training in ambulatory care, education, and research. The programs are designed to provide the resident with opportunities to confidently assume progressive clinical roles.
Ambulatory Care Clinic Opportunities
Residents operate under their preceptor’s scope of practice, which allows for prescriptive authority within the facility. PGY2 residents will have the opportunity to conduct face to face, telephonic, and virtual patient appointments. Based upon the resident’s prior experience and interests, the residency may participate in several of the following clinics:
- Primary Care
- Dialysis
- Cardiology
- Endocrinology
- Infectious Disease
- Hepatology
- Home Care
- Neurology
- Rheumatology
- Women's Health
Education
Residents in both programs will participate in preceptorship activities, including direct preceptorship of their own students during the residency year. They will also lead numerous activities with the students, including student topic discussions.
The Ambulatory Care/Education residents will participate in more advanced education experiences, including small group facilitation, didactic teaching, and course development. The residents will also have Academic Education and Academic Administration rotations at their respective university.
Research
Residents will conduct a year-long research project with the goal of submitting a manuscript for publication. Residents will also write a business plan proposal for a new or enhanced pharmacy service and submit their plan to the management team for review.
Most importantly, the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Programs at Veteran Health Indiana provide an individualized plan for training and experience for each of our residents. No two residents’ training plan is exactly the same. The facility provides a positive learning environment creating independent, confident practitioners, direction for the development of professional goals, constructive and positive feedback, and numerous professional contacts within the VA system, as well as the two colleges of pharmacy. Applicants may also speak with us at the Veteran Health Indiana booth during the virtual Residency Showcase for the 2021 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting. Applications will be accepted through PhORCAS and the program will be participating in the ASHP Match Program.
Thank you again for your interest in our program and feel free to contact us if you have any questions or desire further information!
Sincerely,
Susan D. Bex, PharmD, BCACP
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director
Application Requirements
- Citizen of the United States
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy
- Active pharmacy licensure (Any valid state licensure accepted due to service within a federal facility)
- Requirements for Application: Due January 3rd
- Completion of PhORCAS application
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three references completing PhORCAS reference form
- Official college transcripts
- Indianapolis VAMC PGY2 Ambulatory Care Application uploaded into PhORCAS
- Personal interview
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Rotations
- A minimum of seven ambulatory care rotation months
- Administrative Service Management
- Medication Safety
- Pharmacy Operations
PGY2 Ambulatory Care/Education Rotations
- Academic Administration
- Academic Education
- A minimum of six ambulatory care rotation months
- Administrative Service Management
- Pharmacy Operations
Overall Requirements
- Staffing in the Outpatient Pharmacy
- Weekend staffing in the Butler University Community Outreach Pharmacy (two shifts per semester)
- BLS and ACLS Certification
- Lean Yellow Belt Training
- Longitudinal Research Project
- Business Plan
- Presentations
- Grand Rounds
- Small and Large Group
- Resident Research Poster
- Presentation at Regional Residency Conference or similar venue
Greetings Resident Candidates,
Congratulations on your decision to pursue exploration of a PGY2 residency program to further your training! Adding another year of post-graduate pharmacy training provides you with the increased experience, maturity, and leadership that will set you apart from other candidates in the field. Knowing the breadth of PGY2 opportunities you have available, we appreciate you taking the time to consider our internal medicine program!
Our program is ASHP accredited and has graduated residents yearly since we started our program in 2008. The model for providing patient care is ever changing and our program prides itself on developing highly skilled individuals ready for the current job market. All our resident alumni were successful in obtaining positions straight out of residency and were highly recruited during their job search. Our graduates have accepted a variety of challenging positions which range from working as a clinical pharmacist in a comprehensive acute care model to clinical specialist positions in inpatient or ambulatory care areas to serving as a clinical coordinator.
The PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency at the Indianapolis VAMC are primarily acute care based and train the pharmacist to provide comprehensive acute care. We do provide learning experiences in ambulatory and critical care, along with the emergency department to provide training across the continuum of care. Residents learn to become independent practitioners by the end of their residency and each residency year is tailored to best develop an individual’s abilities while providing a program consistent with ASHP standards.
We appreciate your consideration of our program and we feel that our entire pharmacy staff places a great deal of emphasis into continued improvement in resident training. We are a dedicated group of preceptors and take great pride in the quality of residents we graduate from our programs. As residency program directors we understand that the choice to do a PGY2 residency is not necessarily an easy one, however, we believe that the investment is well worth it given the positions that you will be eligible for. So once again thank you for your consideration and as always, our residents, preceptors, and myself are happy to answer any questions you may have about our program.
Sincerely,
Chris Degenkolb, PharmD, BCPS
Internal Medicine Residency Director
Greetings,
Thank you for your interest in the PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program at Veteran Health Indiana (VHI) in Indianapolis. Over the next several years, we eagerly anticipate growth that will enhance the care that our veterans receive through VHI and we would love for you to be a part of it! Plans include the construction of our new Cancer Care Center with dedicated infusion pharmacy services, expansion of community based clinics and ambulatory services around the city, as well as implementation a new electronic medical record.
The cancer program at VHI offers experienced preceptors and a multidisciplinary team that work together to provide unique and comprehensive services for patients with cancer and their caregivers. Our hematology/oncology clinical pharmacy services include management of oral antineoplastic and symptom management clinics, maintenance of the chemotherapy ordering system, conducting clinical research, implementation of best practices and treatment pathways, and facilitation of learning opportunities for pharmacy residents, nursing, and medical staff.
Graduates of our program will practice under the scope of preceptors to manage clinic responsibilities, contribute to medication safety initiatives, provide support with oncology informatics, conduct and present results of a research project, and enhance teaching skills through a variety of forums including coordination and participation in the Oncology Elective at the Purdue University College of Pharmacy. Several required and elective learning opportunities are offered in collaboration with a nearby academic medical center.
If you would like to learn more about our program and meet our team, please contact us. Applications will be accepted through PhorCAS and we will be participating in the ASHP Match Program.
Regards,
Brooke Sorgen Crawford, Pharm.D., BCOP
PGY2 Oncology Residency Program Director
Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Brooke.Crawford@va.gov
Jay Tieri, Pharm.D.
PGY2 Oncology Resident
Jay.Tieri@va.gov
Application Requirements
- Citizen of the United States
- Completion of ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency Program or ASHP sanctioned PGY1 exemption
- Completion of PhORCAS application: Not participating in Phase I Match, deadline for Phase II applications 23:59 on 3/23/2022
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendation completed using the PhORCAS reference form
- Official college transcripts (MUST be up-to-date and complete including final APPE rotation scoring and final GPA)
- Virtual interview with formal presentation to pharmacy staff for select candidates
Required Learning Experiences
- Orientation
- Hematology/Oncology Operations
- Outpatient Hematology and Oncology
- Inpatient Hematology and Oncology
- Stem Cell Transplantation
- Gynecologic Oncology
- Longitudinal Oncology Administration, Medication Safety, and Investigational Drug Service Experiences
- Longitudinal Oral Antineoplastic Assessment Clinic
Other Requirements
- BLS Certification
- Indiana Pharmacy Licensure by August 1st
- Lean Yellow Belt Training
- Poster Presentation
- Longitudinal Research and/or Quality Improvement Projects
- Longitudinal Staffing (4-hour evening shift each week)
- Teaching Responsibilities
- Oncology Elective at Purdue University College of Pharmacy
- Layered Precepting
- Pharmacy Department/ Multidisciplinary Education and Presentations
Application Requirements
- Citizen of the United States
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy
- Active pharmacy licensure (Any valid state licensure accepted due to service within a federal facility)
- Completion of an ASHP-accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency, or completion of a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency that is in the ASHP accreditation process
- Requirements for Application: Due January 7, 2022
- Completion of PhORCAS application
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three references completing PhORCAS reference form
- Official college transcripts
- Personal on-site interview (if offered)
Required Residency Activities
- Formal Grand Rounds Presentation
- Presentation of research project at the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists (CPNP) Annual Meeting
- Lean Yellow Belt Training
- BLS certification (if not certified)
- Prevention and Management of Disruptive Behavior (PMDB) training
Required Residency Learning Experiences
- Acute Care Psychiatry (6 weeks)
- Ambulatory Care Psychiatry (6 weeks)
- Consultation Liaison (4 weeks)
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment (5 weeks)
- Research (12 month longitudinal and 4 week concentrated rotation)
- Medication Safety (4 weeks)
- Distributive Staffing (12 months longitudinal)
Elective Residency Learning Experiences (all are 4 weeks in duration, unless specified)
- Repetition of any required learning experience
- Neurology
- Substance Use Disorders
- Palliative Care and Pain Management
- Toxicology
- Precepting Experience
- Didactic Instruction at local College of Pharmacy (6 months duration)
- Indiana Pharmacy Residency Teaching Certificate Program (12 months longitudinal)
General Residency Benefits
- BLS/ACLS certification
- Competitive salary per VA standards
- Optional didactic teaching opportunities with schools of pharmacy and other health professions
- Lean Yellow Belt Training
- Medical, dental, vision and life Insurance
- Opportunities for layered precepting
- Pharmacy continuing education opportunities
- Seven professional days for attendance at professional meetings and interviews
- Thirteen days of paid annual leave and 13 days of paid sick leave
- Four hours of vacation and four hours of sick leave are accrued each pay period
- Eleven paid holidays
- Teaching Certificate Program (optional)
Site Features
- Free copying, printing, faxing, and scanning services
- Minutes from downtown Indianapolis
- Onsite gym and locker room
- Outdoor scenic walking/running path next to facility
- Private and separate PGY1 and PGY2 offices
- Public transit benefits
- Resident social events throughout the year
- Shared office space with available computers dedicated for resident use
- Tax-free onsite cafeteria and convenience store
Indianapolis is the twelfth largest city in the United States, and is one of our country's most livable big cities. Indianapolis boasts a rich cultural heritage and growing metropolis, while providing small Midwestern comfort. Indianapolis is praised for its pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure in the downtown area. Areas of interest include strolling along Canal Walk or biking on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. Indianapolis is known as the racing capital of the world. Each year the city hosts the Indy 500, one of the largest races in the world in addition to NASCAR and MotoGP races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indianapolis is home to a myriad of professional sports teams including the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Indianapolis Indians, Butler Bulldogs Basketball at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indy Fuel, Indiana Ice, and Indy Eleven. Indianapolis is also a hub of culture. Just make a stop along Monument Circle and choose the attraction of your choice in the metro area including Massachusetts Avenue or Broad Ripple Avenue. We invite you to come experience Indianapolis and its Hoosier hospitality, which will ultimately make this city your choice for residency.
Popular Attractions
The following are locations that have been selected among our staff as top picks to visit in Indianapolis:
- Atomic Duck-Pin Bowling
- Broad Ripple
- Castleton Mall
- Circle Center Mall
- Children's Museum
- Downtown Carmel
- Garfield Park
- Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Holcomb Gardens at Butler University
- Holliday Park
- Indiana State Museum
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Indianapolis Museum of Art (IMA)
- Indianapolis Zoo
- Indy Cultural Trail
- Fashion Mall at Keystone
- Fountain Square
- Massachusetts Ave (Mass Ave)
- Monon Trail
- White River State Park
Popular Places to Eat or Drink
Indianapolis has a large selection of both nationwide restaurants as well as local eateries. The following are a few of our favorites ($=casual, $$=date night, $$$=you are eating well):
- Bakersfield ($$)
- Bazbeaux Pizza ($$)
- Black Market ($$$)
- Blue-Beard ($$$)
- Café Patachou ($)
- California Pizza Kitchen ($$)
- Chatham Tap ($)
- Greek Islands Restaurant ($$)
- Mama Carolla's Italian ($$)
- Mesh on Mass ($$$)
- Pure Eatery ($)
- R Bistro ($$$)
- Shapiro's Delicatessen ($)
- Siam Square ($$)
- Sun-King Brewery ($)
- Traders Point Creamery ($$)
For a list of upcoming events including festivals and concerts, go to Visit Indy** to learn more!
** This link is for informative purposes only, and does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The Department of Veterans Affairs does not warrant or guarantee the products, services, or information provided on external web sites.