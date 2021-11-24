Indianapolis VAMC Pharmacy Residency Program

Thank you for your interest in our PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Programs at Veteran Health Indiana!



The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Programs train residents to perform confidently as an independent practitioner in an ambulatory care setting, become an effective educator, preceptor, leader, and professional, as well a develop critical thinking skills.



There are two ambulatory care programs at our site:

The Ambulatory Care Residency Program (National Match Number 669665) is exclusively at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center

The Ambulatory Care/Education Residency Program (National Match Number 597865) is in partnership with the Department of Pharmacy Practice at Purdue and Butler Universities. In this program, the resident is assigned to one of the Universities and the majority of their teaching experience is at their assigned College of Pharmacy

Both resident programs emphasize balanced training in ambulatory care, education, and research. The programs are designed to provide the resident with opportunities to confidently assume progressive clinical roles.



Ambulatory Care Clinic Opportunities



Residents operate under their preceptor’s scope of practice, which allows for prescriptive authority within the facility. PGY2 residents will have the opportunity to conduct face to face, telephonic, and virtual patient appointments. Based upon the resident’s prior experience and interests, the residency may participate in several of the following clinics:

Primary Care

Dialysis

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease

Hepatology

Home Care

Neurology

Rheumatology

Women's Health

Education



Residents in both programs will participate in preceptorship activities, including direct preceptorship of their own students during the residency year. They will also lead numerous activities with the students, including student topic discussions.



The Ambulatory Care/Education residents will participate in more advanced education experiences, including small group facilitation, didactic teaching, and course development. The residents will also have Academic Education and Academic Administration rotations at their respective university.



Research



Residents will conduct a year-long research project with the goal of submitting a manuscript for publication. Residents will also write a business plan proposal for a new or enhanced pharmacy service and submit their plan to the management team for review.



Most importantly, the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Programs at Veteran Health Indiana provide an individualized plan for training and experience for each of our residents. No two residents’ training plan is exactly the same. The facility provides a positive learning environment creating independent, confident practitioners, direction for the development of professional goals, constructive and positive feedback, and numerous professional contacts within the VA system, as well as the two colleges of pharmacy. Applicants may also speak with us at the Veteran Health Indiana booth during the virtual Residency Showcase for the 2021 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting. Applications will be accepted through PhORCAS and the program will be participating in the ASHP Match Program.



Thank you again for your interest in our program and feel free to contact us if you have any questions or desire further information!



Sincerely,



Susan D. Bex, PharmD, BCACP

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director