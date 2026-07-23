Indianapolis VAMC Pharmacy Residency Program

Greetings, and thank you for your interest in the Pharmacy Residency Programs at Veteran Health Indiana – the VA health system that serves Central Indiana and is anchored by the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. As part of the nation's largest health care provider, our facility provides many unique opportunities for residents. We value a well-rounded approach to residency education in each of our residency programs. Beyond the standard inpatient experiences in internal medicine and critical care, our residents have a myriad of opportunities within multiple primary care and specialty ambulatory care clinics where their preceptors practice under a global scope of practice and have prescriptive authority. Additionally, residents will have administrative and medication safety experiences with a seasoned team and will participate in pharmacy research, a teaching certificate program through Butler and Purdue University Colleges of pharmacy, and Yellow and Green Belt Lean Training through our improvement initiatives. Residents will receive access to a national network of information, programs, support, and contacts.

Our organization is continuously looking for ways to improve services and residency education. In 2010, the pharmacy department received the highest award within VA pharmacy: the VA Under Secretary for Health Award for Pharmacy Benefits Management Innovation for our work in developing the first Non-Traditional PGY1 Pharmacy Residency in the VA. Veteran Health Indiana is a well-recognized leader in innovation that ranges from educational initiatives to innovative ways to deliver the highest quality care to our Veterans. Each of our esteemed preceptors takes their roles seriously and always puts the patient at the center of everything they do. Additionally, Veteran Health Indiana embraces and is guided by concepts of continuous quality improvement and high reliability health care delivery.

By choosing our PGY1 residency, you will enroll in a program that provides diverse training that will prepare you for any pharmacy career you choose to pursue. Our program prides itself in empowering residents to tailor their learning experiences and activities to meet their goals and needs.

Our PGY2 programs include Ambulatory Care, Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership, Internal Medicine, and Oncology. Each of these programs is designed to provide advanced training for graduates in specialized areas of practice. While we pride ourselves on the strength of our programs, we know that our true value comes from the excellence of our current residents and diverse preceptors.

Congratulations on your pursuit of residency training, and we welcome any questions you may have about our program. Please do not hesitate to contact any of our staff members.

Sincerely,

Mark D. Triboletti, PharmD, MBA, BCPS

Chief, Pharmacy Service