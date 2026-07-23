Indianapolis VAMC Pharmacy Residency Program
The Veteran Health Indiana Pharmacy Residency Program provides diverse training that will prepare you for any pharmacy career you choose to pursue. Our program prides itself in empowering residents to tailor their rotations to meet their goals and needs. Our PGY2 programs include Ambulatory Care, Health-System Pharmacy Administration, Internal Medicine, and Oncology. Each of these programs is designed to provide advanced training for graduates in growing areas of pharmacy practice.
The Pharmacy Residency Program
Greetings, and thank you for your interest in the Pharmacy Residency Programs at Veteran Health Indiana – the VA health system that serves Central Indiana and is anchored by the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. As part of the nation's largest health care provider, our facility provides many unique opportunities for residents. We value a well-rounded approach to residency education in each of our residency programs. Beyond the standard inpatient experiences in internal medicine and critical care, our residents have a myriad of opportunities within multiple primary care and specialty ambulatory care clinics where their preceptors practice under a global scope of practice and have prescriptive authority. Additionally, residents will have administrative and medication safety experiences with a seasoned team and will participate in pharmacy research, a teaching certificate program through Butler and Purdue University Colleges of pharmacy, and Yellow and Green Belt Lean Training through our improvement initiatives. Residents will receive access to a national network of information, programs, support, and contacts.
Our organization is continuously looking for ways to improve services and residency education. In 2010, the pharmacy department received the highest award within VA pharmacy: the VA Under Secretary for Health Award for Pharmacy Benefits Management Innovation for our work in developing the first Non-Traditional PGY1 Pharmacy Residency in the VA. Veteran Health Indiana is a well-recognized leader in innovation that ranges from educational initiatives to innovative ways to deliver the highest quality care to our Veterans. Each of our esteemed preceptors takes their roles seriously and always puts the patient at the center of everything they do. Additionally, Veteran Health Indiana embraces and is guided by concepts of continuous quality improvement and high reliability health care delivery.
By choosing our PGY1 residency, you will enroll in a program that provides diverse training that will prepare you for any pharmacy career you choose to pursue. Our program prides itself in empowering residents to tailor their learning experiences and activities to meet their goals and needs.
Our PGY2 programs include Ambulatory Care, Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership, Internal Medicine, and Oncology. Each of these programs is designed to provide advanced training for graduates in specialized areas of practice. While we pride ourselves on the strength of our programs, we know that our true value comes from the excellence of our current residents and diverse preceptors.
Congratulations on your pursuit of residency training, and we welcome any questions you may have about our program. Please do not hesitate to contact any of our staff members.
Sincerely,
Mark D. Triboletti, PharmD, MBA, BCPS
Chief, Pharmacy Service
PGY1 Residency Program
Hello Prospective Residency Candidates,
On behalf of all of the preceptors and staff at Veteran Health Indiana (VHI), I welcome you to our residency website! Post-graduate training is a wonderful opportunity to grow and develop your knowledge, leadership, and teaching skills, and I am pleased that you are considering our program for your future training site.
Located in downtown Indianapolis, Veteran Health Indiana – Roudebush VAMC provides an excellent residency program for individuals interested in advanced training that is balanced between clinical service (both acute and ambulatory care) , education, and research. Each program is individualized to meet the needs and goals of the given resident.
The Indianapolis VAMC has been serving Indiana Veterans since 1932. As Indiana’s Level 1A, tertiary care facility, VHI provides acute inpatient medical, surgical, psychiatric, neurological, and rehabilitation care, as well as both primary and specialized outpatient services through patient aligned care teams. Veteran Health Indiana is a teaching hospital, providing medical and allied health training to more than 2,500 students each year. The hospital is affiliated with the IU School of Medicine and maintains partnerships with more than fifty colleges, universities, and professional schools nationwide. It is located within a medical center campus including Eskenazi Health and IU Health, which includes Methodist Hospital, the Indiana University Medical Center, and Riley Hospital for Children.
As a potential future resident, Veteran Health Indiana provides a training site where you will experience a broad range of clinical pharmacy services including, but not limited to:
- Medical and/or Surgical Intensive Care
- Internal Medicine
- Emergency Department
- Specialty Consult Inpatient Services
- Endocrinology
- Infectious Disease
- Psychiatry
- Primary Care Outpatient Clinics
- Specialty Ambulatory Care Clinics
- Anticoagulation
- Cardiology
- Endocrinology
- Gastroenterology
- Home Care
- Infectious Disease
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Palliative Care
- Psychiatry
- Rheumatology
- Women’s Health
- Medication Safety
- Pharmacy Administration
- Drug Information
- Informatics
Residents will also have opportunities for experience in teaching and research. Residents will assist in the precepting of pharmacy students from both Purdue and Butler Universities. Didactic teaching at Purdue University is also offered, as residents will complete a teaching certificate program. In addition, residents will have many opportunities to perform collaborative research with clinical faculty and staff at the Medical Center to develop skills in proposal preparation, problem solving, the design and implementation of new clinical services or projects, pharmacoeconomic principles, and critical evaluation of current literature.
Most importantly, the PGY1 residency provides a developed plan for training and experience, direction for the development of professional goals and objectives, a positive learning environment creating independent and confident practitioners, constructive and positive feedback, and the opportunity for numerous professional contacts. I welcome you to become a part of our team!
Sincerely,
Deanna S. Kania, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
PGY1 Residency Program Director
Deanna.Kania@va.gov
PGY1 Application Requirements
Application Requirements
- Citizen of the United States
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy*
- Active pharmacy licensure (Any valid state licensure accepted due to service within a federal facility)
- Completed Application via PhORCAS: Due January 1, 2026
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three references completing PhORCAS reference form
- Official college transcripts
- Indianapolis VAMC PGY1 Application uploaded into PhORCAS
- Personal Interview
*At this time, graduates of colleges of pharmacy that are pending accreditation are not eligible
PGY1 Structure and Requirements
Rotation Requirements
- Pharmacy Operations/Orientation
- Three Acute Care Rotations (Internal Medicine, Critical Care, & one of your choice)
- Three Ambulatory Care Rotations (two weeks of Anticoagulation, six weeks of Primary Care with longitudinal anticoagulation component, & four weeks Specialty Clinics)
- Health-System Pharmacy Administration
- Medication Safety
- Longitudinal Drug Information Experiences
- Longitudinal Research Project
- Longitudinal Practice Management/Pharmacy Operations Experiences
- Three additional electives of your choice
Overall Requirements
- BLS and ACLS Certification
- Lean Yellow Belt Training
- Presentations
- Formal and Informal
- Small and Large Group
- Research Project Poster
- Research Project at Regional Residency Conference
- Teaching Certificate Program
- Didactic Experience
- Precepting Experience
- Small Group Case-Based Discussions
PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration
Potential Resident,
We are excited that you are pursuing additional leadership training to further your pharmacy career. Our well-rounded program provides exposure to inpatient and outpatient pharmacy settings, advanced technology, and a wide variety of clinical pharmacy programs. The purpose of the PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency is to support and enhance patient care by developing the knowledge and skills that are needed to achieve competency in the provision of pharmacy leadership and practice management. Graduates of the program shall be able to develop, implement, monitor, and maintain operational and clinical pharmacy services. Upon successful completion of the PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Residency at the Richard L. Roudebush VAMC, the Resident shall competently be able to:
- Provide clinical and operational pharmacy leadership and management in a hospital, health system, or pharmacy benefits management organization.
- Work effectively with the executive leadership team and other health care professionals to improve the medication use process in the inpatient and outpatient settings.
- Demonstrate behaviors consistent with self-improvement and lifelong learning.
- Demonstrate leadership and practice skills consistent with competent pharmacy leaders.
- Demonstrate innovation to develop and grow pharmacy services in the health system setting.
Training activities will include learning experiences in medication safety, clinical pharmacy management, inpatient operations management, human resources management, financial management, staff development, pharmacy procurement, informatics, and research. Additional experience may also be provided within the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 3, Veterans Health Administration Pharmacy Benefits Management Services, and academic environments. To provide broad training and experience in the fundamentals of pharmacy management and leadership, the program offers the resident flexibility and experience in areas of possible specialization in order that he/she may better accomplish personal long-range goals.
Feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
Thank you for your consideration,
Will Ifeachor, Pharm.D., MBA, BCPS
Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy
PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Program Director
William.Ifeachor@va.gov
PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Residency Requirements
Application Requirements
- Citizen of the United States
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy
- Active pharmacy licensure (Any valid state licensure accepted due to service within a federal facility)
- Completion of an ASHP-accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency, or completion of a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency that is in the ASHP accreditation process
- Requirements for Application: Due January 15th
- Completion of PhORCAS application
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three references completing PhORCAS reference form
- Official college transcripts
- Personal interview
PGY2 Ambulatory Care
Thank you for your interest in our PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Programs at Veteran Health Indiana!
There are two ambulatory care programs at our site:
- The Ambulatory Care Residency Program (National Match Number 669665) is exclusively at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center and includes a medication safety rotation
- The Ambulatory Care/Education Residency Program (National Match Number 597865) includes teaching experiences with an academic affiliate. This includes both didactic and lab teaching experiences.
Both resident programs emphasize balanced training in ambulatory care, education, and research. The programs are designed to provide the resident with opportunities to confidently assume progressive clinical roles. This includes training residents to perform confidently as independent practitioners in an ambulatory care setting, become effective educators, preceptors, and leaders within the pharmacy profession.
During the year, the residents operate under their preceptor’s scope of practice, which allows for prescriptive authority within the facility. PGY2 residents will conduct face to face, telephonic, and virtual patient appointments. The resident will have the opportunity to participate in specialty clinics which may include but are not limited to: Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, Hepatology, Home Care, Neurology, Rheumatology, and Women's Health.
Residents in both programs will participate in preceptorship activities, including direct preceptorship of their own students during the residency year. They will also lead numerous activities with the students throughout the year, including student topic discussions.
The Ambulatory Care/Education residents will participate in more advanced education experiences, including small group facilitation, didactic teaching, and course development. The residents will have Academic Education and Academic Administration rotations.
Residents will conduct a year-long research project with the goal of submitting a manuscript for publication. Residents will also write a business plan proposal for a new or enhanced pharmacy service and submit their plan to the management team for review.
Most importantly, the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Programs at Veteran Health Indiana provide an individualized plan for training and experience for each of our residents.
Thank you again for your interest in our program and feel free to contact us if you have any questions or desire further information!
Sincerely,
Susan D. Bex, PharmD, BCACP
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Structure and Requirements
Application Requirements
- Citizen of the United States
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy
- Active pharmacy licensure (Any valid state licensure accepted due to service within a federal facility)
- Requirements for Application: Due January 3rd
- Completion of PhORCAS application
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three references completing PhORCAS reference form
- Official college transcripts
- Indianapolis VAMC PGY2 Ambulatory Care Application uploaded into PhORCAS
- Personal interview
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Rotations
- A minimum of seven ambulatory care rotation months
- Administrative Service Management
- Medication Safety
- Pharmacy Operations
PGY2 Ambulatory Care/Education Rotations
- Academic Administration
- Academic Education
- A minimum of six ambulatory care rotation months
- Administrative Service Management
- Pharmacy Operations
Overall Requirements
- Staffing in the Outpatient Pharmacy
- BLS and ACLS Certification
- Lean Yellow Belt Training
- Longitudinal Research Project
- Business Plan
- Presentations
- Grand Rounds
- Physician CME Presentation
- Small and Large Group Presentations
- Resident Research Poster
- Presentation at Regional Residency Conference or similar venue
PGY2 Internal Medicine
Greetings Resident Candidates,
Congratulations on your decision to pursue exploration of a PGY2 residency program to further your training! Adding another year of post-graduate pharmacy training provides you with the increased experience, maturity, and leadership that will set you apart from other candidates in the field. Knowing the breadth of PGY2 opportunities you have available, we appreciate you taking the time to consider our internal medicine program!
Our program is ASHP accredited and has graduated residents yearly since we started our program in 2008. The model for providing patient care is ever changing and our program prides itself on developing highly skilled individuals ready for the current job market. All our resident alumni were successful in obtaining positions straight out of residency and were highly recruited during their job search. Our graduates have accepted a variety of challenging positions which range from working as a clinical pharmacist in a comprehensive acute care model to clinical specialist positions in inpatient or ambulatory care areas to serving as a clinical coordinator.
The PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency at the Indianapolis VAMC is primarily acute care based and train the pharmacist to provide comprehensive acute care. We do provide learning experiences in ambulatory and critical care, along with the emergency department to provide training across the continuum of care. Residents learn to become independent practitioners by the end of their residency and each residency year is tailored to best develop an individual’s abilities while providing a program consistent with ASHP standards.
We appreciate your consideration of our program and we feel that our entire pharmacy staff places a great deal of emphasis into continued improvement in resident training. We are a dedicated group of preceptors and take great pride in the quality of residents we graduate from our programs. As residency program directors we understand that the choice to do a PGY2 residency is not necessarily an easy one, however, we believe that the investment is well worth it given the positions that you will be eligible for. So once again thank you for your consideration and as always, our residents, preceptors, and myself are happy to answer any questions you may have about our program.
Sincerely,
Chris Degenkolb, PharmD, BCPS
Internal Medicine Residency Director
PGY2 Oncology
Greetings,
Thank you for your interest in the PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program at VA Indiana Healthcare System (VAIHS).
Our program is carefully designed to prepare residents for a wide range of careers in oncology pharmacy. It offers both ambulatory and acute care rotations, providing residents with hands-on experience in caring for patients with medical oncology needs, malignant hematologic conditions, and those undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Residents will gain invaluable experience through direct patient care, managing operational oncology services, and delivering professional presentations. Additionally, they will have ample opportunities to collaborate with pharmacy leadership on enhancing the oncology medication-use process. Precepting, teaching, and research opportunities are integral components of our program.
At VHI, oncology pharmacists operate under an independent scope of practice, providing direct care to Veterans. VHI is a pioneer among VA hospitals, being one of the first to implement the administration of bi-specific T-cell engagers. We also participate in clinical trials and have a collaborative team of medical oncologists and hematologists from the local academic medical center. The pharmacy resident will train alongside hematology/oncology fellows from Indiana University Health, enriching the learning environment.
If you would like more information about our program, please feel free to reach out via email. Applications will be accepted through PhORCAS and we participate in the ASHP Match Program (Program Number 42024).
Regards,
Sarah Spargo, PharmD, BCOP
PGY2 Oncology Residency Program Director
Hematology Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
sarah.spargo@va.gov
Joshua Jovevski, PharmD
Hematology Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
joshua.jovevski@va.gov
PGY2 Oncology Structure and Requirements
Application Requirements
- Citizen of the United States
- Completion of ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency Program or ASHP sanctioned PGY1 exemption
- Completion of PhORCAS application: Due early January
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendation completed using the PhORCAS reference form
- Official college transcripts (MUST be up-to-date and complete including final APPE rotation scoring and final GPA)
- Virtual interview for select candidates
Required Learning Experiences
- Orientation
- Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
- Acute Medical Oncology/Hematology Consults I and II
- Ambulatory Medical Oncology/Hematology I and II
- Virtual Gynecologic Oncology
- Palliative Care
- Ambulatory Breast Cancer Clinic
Longitudinal Learning Experiences
- Staffing
- Quality Improvement or Research Project
- Deliverables
- Investigational Drug Service
Elective Learning Experiences
- Pain Management, Opioid Safety and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PMOP) and Academic Detailing
- VISN 3 Telehealth Oncology
- Outpatient Infusion Clinic
- Advanced Medication Safety & Regulatory Compliance
- Hematology/Oncology Informatics
- Other elective experiences may be developed based on resident interest and preceptor availability
Other Requirements
- BLS/ACLS Certification
- Indiana Pharmacy Licensure by August 1st
- Professional liability insurance
General Residency Benefits
General Residency Benefits
- BLS/ACLS certification
- Competitive salary per VA standards
- Optional didactic teaching opportunities with schools of pharmacy and other health professions
- Lean Yellow Belt Training
- Medical, dental, vision and life Insurance
- Opportunities for layered precepting
- Pharmacy continuing education opportunities
- Seven professional days for attendance at professional meetings and interviews
- Thirteen days of paid annual leave and 13 days of paid sick leave
- Four hours of vacation and four hours of sick leave are accrued each pay period
- Eleven paid holidays
- Teaching Certificate Program (optional)
Site Features
- Free copying, printing, faxing, and scanning services
- Minutes from downtown Indianapolis
- Onsite gym and locker room
- Outdoor scenic walking/running path next to facility
- Private and separate PGY1 and PGY2 offices with dedicated computers for residents
- Public transit benefits
- Resident social events throughout the year
- Tax-free onsite cafeteria and convenience store
About Indianapolis
Indianapolis is the twelfth largest city in the United States, and is one of our country's most livable big cities. Indianapolis boasts a rich cultural heritage and growing metropolis, while providing small Midwestern comfort. Indianapolis is praised for its pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure in the downtown area. Areas of interest include strolling along Canal Walk or biking on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. Indianapolis is known as the racing capital of the world. Each year the city hosts the Indy 500, one of the largest races in the world in addition to NASCAR and MotoGP races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indianapolis is home to a myriad of professional sports teams including the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers basketball, Indiana Fever basketball, Indianapolis Indians baseball, Butler Bulldogs basketball at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indy Fuel hockey, and Indy Eleven soccer. Indianapolis is also a hub of culture. Stop along Monument Circle and choose the attraction of your choice in the metro area including Massachusetts Avenue or Broad Ripple Avenue for food and shopping. We invite you to experience Indianapolis and its Hoosier hospitality, which will ultimately make this city your choice for residency.
Popular Attractions
The following are locations that have been selected among our staff as top picks to visit in Indianapolis:
- Atomic Duck-Pin Bowling
- Broad Ripple
- Castleton Mall
- Circle Center Mall
- Children's Museum
- Downtown Carmel
- Garfield Park
- Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Holcomb Gardens at Butler University
- Holliday Park
- Indiana State Museum
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Indianapolis Museum of Art (IMA)
- Indianapolis Zoo
- Indy Cultural Trail
- Fashion Mall at Keystone
- Fountain Square
- Massachusetts Ave (Mass Ave)
- Monon Trail
- White River State Park
Popular Places to Eat or Drink
Indianapolis has a large selection of both nationwide restaurants as well as local eateries. The following are a few of our favorites ($=casual, $$=date night, $$$=you are eating well):
- Bakersfield ($$)
- Bazbeaux Pizza ($$)
- Blue-Beard ($$$)
- Café Patachou ($)
- Chatham Tap ($)
- Condado Tacos ($)
- The Eagle on Mass ($)
- The Garage food and beverage hall ($$)
- Garden Table ($)
- Guggman Haus ($)
- Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie ($$)
- Living Room Theaters ($)
- Mama Carolla's Italian ($$)
- Mesh on Mass ($$)
- Pure Eatery ($)
- Sun-King Brewery ($)
- Thaitanium ($)
- Traders Point Creamery ($$)
For a list of upcoming events including festivals and concerts, go to Visit Indy** to learn more!
** This link is for informative purposes only, and does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The Department of Veterans Affairs does not warrant or guarantee the products, services, or information provided on external web sites.