Indianapolis Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Indianapolis Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
You can make an appointment by calling our office. Call us at 317-423-1680. We'll gladly take your information and our director will call you and schedule an intake session. You can expect a return phone call within 1 to 2 days.
Walk-ins are welcome, but we prefer you to have an appointment. Some same-day services are available.
Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.
We have ample parking, including accessible spaces near the front door. Park in any free space.
IndyGo offers bus passes to Indianapolis Veterans. Show your Veteran's ID or DD214 with a photo ID at the Julia Carson Transit Center (201 E. Washington Street in Indianapolis). You'll need to pay $2, the cost for printing the pass.
Bus number 37 Intech Park has a stop right across the street from the Indianapolis Vet Center (Stop ID: 90017).
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Indianapolis Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
PTSD support group
Come together and discuss symptoms related to PTSD. This peer-led group fosters community among Veterans who have similar experiences. Newcomers are welcome to join at any time.
We meet Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide services such as, these:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples counseling
If they matter to you, they matter to us.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer counseling and services including:
- Bereavement counseling for families of a service member who died while on active duty
- Bereavement counseling for families of a Veteran or service member who was receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death
- Grief counseling to help with a significant change or loss
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We can work with you individually or in a group setting.
We use tools such as, these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have licensed counselors who are specially trained to help with military sexual trauma (MST). We have both male and female counselors available. We offer individual and group counseling services for MST.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We currently have an ongoing PTSD support group that is peer-led. Veterans come to this group to share their experiences, coping skills, and to support one another.
We can also work with you individually. We use tools such as, these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We offer referrals to community organizations for housing assistance and job and career resources. We can also connect you with County Veterans Service Officers to assist with benefits.
We work with organizations such as these:
- Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) of Indiana This is the largest nonprofit in Indiana to assist with housing homeless and at-risk for homeless Veterans and their families. HVAF also has a robust employment team to aid in career searching.
- Operation: Job Ready Veterans This organization is prepared to assist Veterans and spouses in transition out of the military. They can help with new career transitions, resumes, interview assistance, and transportation to job interviews.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can provide referrals for addiction treatment. We can also provide additional support if you are engaged in substance abuse treatment with another VA or community provider.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Your safety is our priority. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, let your counselor know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process. We can help connect you to the following:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Where to go for housing and home loans
- Understanding and getting connected with VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Please call if you or your organization is interested in learning more about ways to partner with us.
We work with organizations such as, these:
- Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) of Indiana This is the largest nonprofit in Indiana to assist with housing homeless and at-risk for homeless Veterans and their families. HVAF also has a robust employment team to aid in career searching.
- Operation: Job Ready Veterans This organization is prepared to assist Veterans and spouses in transition out of the military. They can help with new career transitions, resumes, interview assistance, and even transportation to job interviews.
County Veterans Service Offices are also prepared to assist Veterans with both federal and state benefits available.
Locate your CVSO on the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs website
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.