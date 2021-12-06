Emergency room, 911, or urgent care?

Bring a valid, government-issued photo ID to the in-network urgent care location/pharmacy. When you arrive, verify the provider is part of VA’s contracted network, complete the intake form, and tell the provider you would like to use your VA urgent care benefit.

The provider will check your eligibility. If the provider is in AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, PR, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VI, VT, WI, or WV (also referred to as Regions 1,2, and 3), they will call 888-901-6609 to confirm you are eligible. In AK, AS, AZ, CA, CO, GU, HI, ID, MP, MT, NM, NV, OR, TX, UT, WA, or WY (also referred to as Regions 4,5, and 6), the provider will call 833-4VETNOW 833-483-8669).

If you arrive at an urgent care located in AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, PR, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VI, VT, WI, or WV (also referred to as Regions 1, 2, and 3), and have issues, you can call 888-901-6609 for assistance.

If you arrive at an urgent care located in AK, AS, AZ, CA, CO, GU, HI, ID, MP, MT, NM, NV, OR, TX, UT, WA, or WY (also referred to as Regions 4, 5, and 6), and have issues, you can call 866-620-2071 for assistance.