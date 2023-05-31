Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Sign in securely with Login.gov

A campaign landing page containing all information that pertains to using Login.gov for VA.gov

Create a Login.gov account

Why this matters to you

We are improving our sign in process on VA.gov to meet the latest federal security standards and keep your information safe. Login.gov is now the recommended option for securely signing in to manage VA health care and benefits online.

This page is for

  • All Veterans
  • Family members and caregivers
  • Service members

What you can do

Use your Login.gov account to sign in to VA.gov

With a Login.gov account, you’ll be able to access your VA healthcare and benefits online in addition to a growing list of other federal government websites. Create a Login.gov account today and then use it to sign in to VA.gov. After you sign in, you'll be asked to verify your identity.

A female service person in uniform is sitting behind a laptop computer.

Signing in to VA.gov

Get answers to your questions about signing in to VA.gov to manage your benefits and services online.

VA Benefits

Learn more about related VA benefits

VA benefits for service members

Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.

VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers

Learn about the benefits you may qualify for as a spouse, dependent, or survivor. And find out what you're eligible for as a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities.

Last updated: