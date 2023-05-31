Sign in securely with Login.gov
A campaign landing page containing all information that pertains to using Login.gov for VA.govCreate a Login.gov account
Why this matters to you
We are improving our sign in process on VA.gov to meet the latest federal security standards and keep your information safe. Login.gov is now the recommended option for securely signing in to manage VA health care and benefits online.
This page is for
- All Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
- Service members
What you can do
Use your Login.gov account to sign in to VA.gov
With a Login.gov account, you’ll be able to access your VA healthcare and benefits online in addition to a growing list of other federal government websites. Create a Login.gov account today and then use it to sign in to VA.gov. After you sign in, you'll be asked to verify your identity.
Signing in to VA.gov
Get answers to your questions about signing in to VA.gov to manage your benefits and services online.
VA Benefits
Learn more about related VA benefits
Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Learn about the benefits you may qualify for as a spouse, dependent, or survivor. And find out what you're eligible for as a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities.