Returning service member care
VA Iron Mountain health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jill Bruno-Enright RN
Transition Care Management Program Manager
VA Iron Mountain health care
Phone: 906-774-3300, ext. 34707
Email: Jill.Bruno-Enright@va.gov
Todd Drake LMSW
OEF/OIF Case Manager
VA Iron Mountain health care
Phone: 906-774-3300, ext. 34080
Email: Todd.Drake1@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Iron Mountain health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Escanaba provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.