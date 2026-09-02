Oscar G. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Facility
Our medical center provides primary care and specialty health services, including cancer care, mental health care, treatment for military sexual trauma, palliative and hospice care, suicide prevention, women’s health services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
325 East H Street
Iron Mountain, MI 49801-4760
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Iron Mountain health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Audiology
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our Audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services like hearing and balance evaluations, and selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments.
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Caregiver support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. A caregiver may be eligible for enhanced clinical support and services if caregiving of an eligible Veteran who have a serious injury (or illness) and require in-person personal care services among other requirements. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.
Complementary and integrative health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use complementary medicine along with standard medical treatments, like using acupuncture to help lessen the side effects of chemotherapy. We also provide alternative medicine instead of traditional medical treatments, like using herbs rather than prescription drugs to treat cancer. We offer treatments, like:
- Natural products and special diets
- Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga
- Acupuncture and acupressure
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at VA Iron Mountain health care
Geriatrics and Senior care focus on helping older adults (typically > 65 years) to stay healthy, maintain day-to-day functioning and live as well as possible with common age-related conditions. Our program respects patient preferences, promotes autonomy and supports Veterans, family members and caregivers as we coordinate care within and outside of the VA system.
We work together with you to create customized care plans that focus on what matters most to our Veterans and addresses common conditions that can occur with age. Our team of specialists include physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, nurses, psychologists, pharmacists, and speech language pathologists who all specialize in aging. We provide geriatric services including:
- Primary care and geriatric consultation
- Psychology, psychiatry and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
- Speech language pathology
- Medication management and pharmacy
Hematology/oncology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
Intimate partner violence support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
To talk to an Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Program coordinator at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, call
If in an emotional crisis, dial 988, then press 1.
There is help for those who use or experience intimate partner violence. Call
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- VA S.A.V.E. training
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule or cancel your appointment. Referrals are not required to participate in the MOVE! Weight Management program.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. Participating in MOVE! can increase your confidence to make healthy behavior, nutrition and physical activity changes.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
My HealtheVet Coordinator
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our registered dietitians can help maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses such as osteoarthritis
- Sports injuries
Palliative and hospice care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
- Help with VA and community resource referrals and equipment suggestions
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online, by phone, text or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve strength, endurance, balance and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial and neurological conditions
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Primary care gives eligible men and women Veterans easy access to health care professionals familiar with their needs. We provide long-term patient-provider relationships, coordinate care across a spectrum of health services and offer education on disease prevention programs.
Primary care is your first point of contact for Veterans enrolled in VHA health care. Contact your primary care physician if you need any of these or other services:
- Colon, breast, cervical, prostate and other cancer screening
- High blood pressure and cholesterol screening and treatment
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment
- Diabetes prevention and treatment
- Flu vaccine and other recommended vaccines
- Screening for mental health, drug and alcohol concerns
- Labs and blood work
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA Iron Mountain Healthcare System and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive the full range of services and equipment, including:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers.
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices.
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision or are hearing impaired.
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible.
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity and independence.
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing.
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume and blood gas
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Registry exams
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
This free, voluntary and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA’s disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:
- Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
- Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
- Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
- Gulf War (1990s to present)
- Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
- Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Speech pathology
Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function)
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A speech-language pathologists are professionals dedicated to providing high quality, comprehensive, caring and timely services to individuals who have a wide range of communication and swallowing disorders.
Speech-language pathology services include the early identification or screening, evaluation, and treatment for speech, swallowing, language, voice and cognitive- communication disorders.
Services are provided based on applying the best available research evidence, using expert clinical judgment and considering the patient’s individual preferences and values.
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Gun safety locks
- VA S.A.V.E. training, to provide information and tips to help support a Veteran wo may be in crisis or at risk. Knowing the steps of S.A.V.E. can help to prevent suicide and help provide necessary resources for Veteran's and their families.
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing and home telehealth services that lets you securely share your health information with experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Primary care
- Mental health
- Rehabilitation
- Outpatient Nutrition Services
- Audiology
- Geriatrics
- Dermatology
- Hematology
- Optometry
- Caregiver Support
- Spirometry
- Neurology
- Palliative Care
- Sleep Medicine
- Cardiology
Urgent care
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains, strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our urgent care clinic offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but don’t have an emergency. Urgent care doesn’t replace your primary care doctor, but it can help when your doctor’s office is closed and you need to see a health care professional immediately. We treat medical conditions like:
- Colds, flu and strep throat
- Sinus, ear and eye infections
- Minor injuries and muscle strains
- Rashes and skin infections
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Whole health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Whole Health is an approach to health care that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest.
Whole Health focuses on what matters most to each of us. It empowers people through mindful awareness and self-care, recognizing the fundamental importance of healthy nutrition, activity, sleep, relationships, surroundings, and the many other areas of our lives that contribute to our health and wholeness.
Whole Health supports person-centered, proactive, whole-person care. The Whole Health System includes conventional treatment, complementary and integrative health approaches, and focuses on self-empowerment, self-healing, and self-care.
Learn more about Whole Health.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Women Veteran Program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Breast examinations
- Cervical cancer screening
- Clinical Pharmacy consultations
- Contraception
- Eating disorders
- End-of-life care
- Home health
- Infertility
- Maternity care
- Menopause/Perimenopause management
- Mental Health (individual/group) including Peer Support
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Pelvic organ prolapse
- Pelvic Pain
- Preconception counseling
- Primary care services
- Sexual health
- Specialty care services
- Urinary incontinence
Community Care Services
- Mammography
- Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy
- Chiropractic care (also available in Iron Mountain)
- Acupuncture (also available in Iron Mountain)
Specialty Care
The below services are also available in Iron Mountain or VA Community Care:
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Neurology
- Gynecology (available in Gladstone and Iron Mountain)
- Oncology