Saturday Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic

flu vaccine clinic

The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) is proud to announce its first Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic of the flu season, scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The clinic will take place at the west entrance of the main campus in Jackson, Mississippi.

In an effort to safeguard the health and well-being of our Veterans and the community, GVSMVAMC is offering a range of essential immunizations during this drive-thru vaccination event. These vaccines include Influenza, Pneumonia, Tdap, and Shingrix.

For those unable to attend the this event, GVSMVAMC also offers additional opportunities to receive vaccinations at the medical center during regularly scheduled appointments and at each of the community-based outpatient clinics. To learn more about upcoming events and vaccination options, please visit the VA Jackson Health Care website at https://www.va.gov/jackson-health-care/programs/flu-shots-are-now-available/.