Jacksonville, FL Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Jacksonville, FL Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
If you’re interested in receiving counseling, information on resources, or referral services, give us a call to discuss any questions or to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Although we’re a counseling center, our licensed professionals don’t diagnose any mental health conditions nor do they provide medications for mental health treatment.
Walk-ins are welcome. Same-day services are available. Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.
Contacting us:
You can call us at 904-399-8351 anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
Location:
We’re located in the San Marco area in Midway Park at 3728 Philips Highway, close to Interstate 95 and Emerson Street. We’re in Suite 31. You’ll know you’re in the right area when you see the American and POW/MIA flags flying proudly in front of our suite. Other landmarks include Hanger Clinic across the parking lot and Dollar Tree across the street. Ring the doorbell or use the handicap accessible door opener for us to welcome you in.
Parking:
Plenty of no-cost parking, including handicap-accessible spaces, is available in the easily accessible, well-lit lot in front of our suite.
You can get to us using Jacksonville Transit Authority (JTA) public transit service. You’ll arrive via the First Coast Flyer Blue Line at Stop 1144, Midway Park on Philips Highway near Emerson Street.
Check JTA scheduling, ADA routes, and tips on how to navigate using public transportation with your bike onboard to help plan your visit.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military records online
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Jacksonville, FL Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Learn how the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs (FDVA) can help
Need help with filing your service-connected disability claim? Question about your benefits? FDVA can help. Stop by from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on September 21 for no-cost, one-on-one professional service.
Get creative!
Explore your creative side in our in-person coloring group! The group meets twice a month.
Call us for more information at 904-399-8351.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We understand the benefits found in including family members in treatment and are honored to be able to support the Veteran's readjustment with these additional services. If you consider them family, we do, too!
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
For those who have lost someone, we support counseling, education, and referrals (as needed). If you’re a Gold Star family member, we’re here for you, no matter how distant or recent your loss.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Whether you’re experiencing intimate partner violence or are concerned about someone else, there are things you can do to enhance safety, emotional well-being, and physical well-being. For more information or assistance, contact us. We offer a quarterly seminar on identifying interpersonal violence and how we can help.
Your North Florida/South Georgia Health Care System offers support through the Intimate Violence Assistance Program. You can reach their two program coordinators at 352-548-6000 for information or assistance.
Learn more about the Intimate Violence Assistance Program
For emergency assistance, the National Domestic Violence hotline can help. You can visit them online or call the hotline at 800-799-7233 (TTY: 800-787-3224).
Go to the National Domestic Violence Hotline website
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Our team works closely with LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinators and transgender care coordinators locally and throughout the North Florida/South Georgia Health Care System and can ease the process of providing a warm hand-off referral, based on the Veteran’s or service member’s needs.
Learn more about North Florida/South Georgia Health Care LGBTQ+ services
Look for our Mobile Vet Center and staff at many LGBTQ+ events and celebrations, including annual pride parades.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We commonly address the following concerns (no diagnosis needed):
- Anxiety or stress reactions, like PTSD
- Hypervigilance, isolation, difficulty trusting others
- Depression or lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties
- Anger, rage, and aggressive or reckless behaviors
- Difficulties returning to civilian life after a deployment or activation
Visit us in-person or via telehealth to receive support or for individual or group therapy.
Our licensed professionals will treat symptoms that you present, but won’t diagnose any mental health conditions nor prescribe medications for treatment.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma (MST) can happen to both men and women. We have male and female counselors who provide trauma-informed individual and group therapy and supportive services for those who experienced military sexual trauma, regardless of if it was reported.
Care at our center includes:
- Gender-specific therapist at your request
- Individual therapy
- Male and female support and therapeutic groups
- Relaxation groups
- Interpersonal violence seminars
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our center includes:
- Gender-specific therapist at your request
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
- Therapeutic groups (Vietnam Veteran Legacy, 12-session anger management, combat, MST)
- Support groups (Vietnam Veteran Legacy, combat, MST, men’s, women’s)
- Relaxation groups (art, coloring, cinema)
- PTSD 101 (quarterly for clients and family members)
- Interpersonal violence seminar
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
You may see our outreach team and other VA services during your drill weekends or trainings, before departing for and after returning from deployments or activations, and retirement presentations.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
It doesn’t matter if you have been out for a while, recently separated or are currently serving, we can help. Care at our center includes:
- Women Veteran support group
- Relaxation groups
- Gender-specific therapist at your request
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We refer Veterans to VA and other community partners. Southpoint VA's Jacksonville Outpatient Substance Abuse Treatment Team provides a variety of evidence-based individual and group therapies that are the gold-standard treatments for substance use disorders.
Call 904-399-8351 for more information on substance use treatment and referral options.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Let us help connect you with VA’s “one-stop shop” Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC) at 605 West Beaver Street in Jacksonville or dial 904-798-2800 for services.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching for resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate through and connect with:
- Activating VA medical benefits and enrolling in care
- Filing for service-connected disability claims and other forms
- Making the most of your VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan guarantee benefits
- Accessing VA burial benefits
- Searching for employment opportunities/development
We can also connect you to the local Veteran Service Officer/Claims Examiner in your area. Call us to find out more.
If you do not want to enroll or are ineligible for VA health care, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Jacksonville provides information on local resources for you and your family.
Learn more about NAMI Jacksonville
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We value community partnerships. Our partnerships include:
- Military installations, National Guard, and Reserve units
- Colleges, universities, and vocational schools
- Florida Department of Veterans Affairs (FDVA)
- County Veteran services and councils
- Veterans Service Organizations
- Community mental health facilities and legal services
- American Red Cross
- Faith-based organizations
Our Mobile Vet Center is also present at a lot of community events in Jacksonville and other areas in northeast and central Florida to connect our Veterans and service members with their benefits and resources. We also educate family members and communities on how to best serve and honor their loved one and service members.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.