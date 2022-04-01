Jacksonville, FL Vet Center

If you’re interested in receiving counseling, information on resources, or referral services, give us a call to discuss any questions or to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Although we’re a counseling center, our licensed professionals don’t diagnose any mental health conditions nor do they provide medications for mental health treatment.

Walk-ins are welcome. Same-day services are available. Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.

Contacting us:

You can call us at 904-399-8351 anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.