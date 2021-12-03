Jupiter Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call at 561-422-1220 and let’s discuss any questions you might have.

Making an appointment

After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 2 to 3 business days. Our goal is to schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Contacting us

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.

Walk-ins

Some of our services are available on a walk-in basis. If you’re a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 561-422-1220 to discuss how we can help.