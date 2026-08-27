Flu Vaccination Program 2026-2027
Getting a flu shot protects you, your family and your community. The CDC recommends getting your flu shot before October 31st of each year. Free flu vaccines are now available to Veterans enrolled in Kansas City VA Health care. See details below.
Enrolled Veterans have several options to receive a no-cost flu vaccine this year:
- If you have an upcoming routine appointment with your provider, you can receive your flu shot in clinic, at any Primary Care, Behavioral Health or Specialty Clinic starting late-September 2025.
- Through the VA’s Community Care Network.
Flu Vaccines - Age 65 and Older
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) / CDC has voted for preferential use of a higher-dose flu vaccine or an adjuvanted flu vaccine for persons 65 years or older.
Per CDC: “If one of these vaccines is not available at the time of administration, people in this age group should get a standard-dose unadjuvanted inactivated flu vaccine instead.”
See more - CDC Guidance - Age 65 and Older.
Community Care Network - No-Cost Flu Shots
Eligible Veterans can also get no-cost flu vaccines at in-network retail pharmacies* and urgent care clinics through the VA’s Community Care Network (CCN). CVS, Kroger, Safeway, Costco, Wegmans and some independent pharmacies are covered, you can find participating pharmacies here: Find VA Locations | Veterans Affairs. *Walgreens pharmacies are not participating in the VA flu shot program this year.
See important instructions: How to Get a Free Flu Shot Through the Community Care Network.
Take your VA ID card and the VA’s Billing Information. Either take a screen shot of the VA’s PR code from the website above or take the VA’s Billing Information below (print it or take a screenshot on your phone):
If you receive a flu shot at any community location
Please notify your team or send a SECURE MESSAGE using My Health-E-Vet, including your name, last 4 digits of SSN, and the date and location you received the vaccine so your medical record can be updated. Bringing your vaccine information to your scheduled appointments is always appreciated so your record can be updated.