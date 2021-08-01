Kauai Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Kauai Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
You can call us at 808-246-1163 or walk-in to learn more about how we can best assist you.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
We are currently screening all in-person visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and require masks inside the building.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You will meet with a member of our staff to discuss your interests, needs, and how we may be able to help.
- Vet Center services, including readjustment counseling, will be discussed.
- Your questions will be answered.
- Relevant information will be gathered to facilitate registration with our Vet Center.
- The nature of treatment, including informed consent, limits of confidentiality, treatment plan, risks, benefits, and alternatives, will be discussed.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We are located across from the Kukui Grove Shopping Center behind the Gather Federal Credit Union. Please feel free to park in any available space in the lot in front of the building. Handicapped spots are also available in the front of the parking area. Access to the building is through the front entrance.
The Kauai Bus has a convenient stop in front of the First Hawaiian Bank at the Kukui Grove Shopping Center that is in walking distance to our Vet Center.
In the spotlight at Kauai Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Coming soon
Look out for the following groups that are planned for later this year:
- Tai Chi/Qi Gong
- Journey Through Film
- Outdoor Adventure
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We understand the benefits found in including family members in treatment and are honored to be able to support the Veteran’s readjustment with these additional services.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is assistance and support to people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one.
Our Vet Center offers bereavement counseling to any family members of Armed Forces personnel who died in the service of their country. Also eligible are family members of Reservists and National Guardsmen who died while on duty.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Kauai Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. These counseling services can be conducted in-person, by phone, or virtually. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
The Kauai Vet Center offers the following groups:
- PTSD Management — Learn skills to cope with symptoms related to post-traumatic stress in a supportive environment
- Anger Management — Learn coping strategies to help manage anger
- Spouses Support — Support group for spouses of Combat Veterans. Members learn about PTSD, how it impacts relationships, and how to cope effectively.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you think you might have PTSD, there are resources to help you recover. Even if your symptoms come and go — or surfaced months or years after the traumatic event — effective treatments are available. Call us at 808-246-1163 to learn about PTSD, treatment options, self-help tools, and more. Individual and group counseling, such as the PTSD Management group, are available to help you learn how to cope well.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The unparalleled natural beauty of our island provides great opportunities to connect with nature - and other Veterans - to heal.
Kauai Vet Center offers therapeutic activities such as:
- Hiking
- Mindfulness
- Tai Chi/Qi Gong
- Surfing
- Standup Paddling (SUP)
- Golf
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
For instance, we can connect you with a VBA representative or our local VSO to educate and assist you in obtaining:
- VA medical benefits
- Education benefits
- Military-related disability compensation
- Home loan
- Burial benefits
We may also connect you with our Kauai Community College (KCC) Student Support Counselor and local Veteran Service Organizations.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We are happy to discuss the appropriateness and availability of Telehealth services to support your readjustment goals.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.