Knoxville Vet Center

First time visitors

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss any questions you might have. Call 865-633-0000 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Intake visit

After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment

If you know you'll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and we will make that time available for another Veteran or service member.

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.