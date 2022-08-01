La Crosse Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
- First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours and let's discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- Please call 608-782-4403 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
- Non-traditional hours are available.
There's free parking available on 3 sides of our building. Accessible parking is available near the front entrance. There's no reserved parking, so feel free to park in any available space.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We're located on the La Crosse MTU route.
In the spotlight at La Crosse Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Vet Center groups
We offer a variety of groups, such as these:
- Vietnam
- Persian Gulf
- OIF/OEF
- Spouses
- Military sexual trauma
- Women Veterans
Please contact us at 608-782-4403 to learn more about these opportunities.
In the news
Hear our Outreach Specialist describe services available at our Vet Center.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We provide marriage, couples, and family counseling to help meet your goals.
Our counselors offer evidence-based methods, including these:
- Gottman
- Solution-Focused
- Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy
- Structural Family Therapy
- Internal Family Systems
- Cognitive-Behavioral Conjoint Therapy
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We provide bereavement counseling to families and loved ones who have lost someone while serving on active duty and to family members of Veterans who were receiving services at the time of their death. We can help you get connected to local burial and survivor resources.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We provide individual, marriage, family, and group counseling, in-person or virtually.
Our counselors are trained and/or certified in the following:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Our group options include:
- Vietnam-era
- Persian Gulf
- Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF)/Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF)
- Female Veterans
- Spouses
- Military sexual trauma
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Contact us for male and female individual services and current groups focusing on military sexual trauma.
Women Empowering Women is a group that helps female Veterans process their traumatic experiences and build supportive networks with other female survivors.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We understand each Veteran and service member has experienced different traumas and these different experiences require unique treatment goals. We're here to assist you in a supportive and non-judgmental environment. We offer a safe and non-clinical place to receive services, resources, and referrals.
Our counselors are licensed and certified in a variety of evidence-based methods, including these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We can assist you in locating and connecting with local resources regarding benefits you have earned from your time in service. This includes:
- Learning about VA education benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Enrolling in the VA health care system
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Contact us to learn more about substance abuse counseling and/or assistance with local resources. We also have a licensed substance abuse counselor available to meet your needs.
If you're interested in receiving support and supporting others struggling with substance abuse, our virtual Reliable Recovery group may be what you are looking for. We use approaches such as Seeking Safety and SMART Recovery. Contact our office to schedule a meeting to discuss the group in detail.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We also provide suicide prevention educational briefings to National Guard and Reserve units throughout central northwestern Wisconsin.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be challenging. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Learning about housing and home loans
- Learning about VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to your local County Veterans Service Office.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We present Vet Center services to units stationed and/or training at Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin, as well as National Guard and Reserve units located in central and northwestern Wisconsin.
We provide educational presentations and build supportive networks with local organizations, such as these:
- Local police departments
- Colleges and universities
- Wisconsin Inter-Service Family Assistance Committee
Please call us if you'd like to learn more.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.