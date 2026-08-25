Lake Havasu Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support and resources in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
We're currently conducting all regularly scheduled appointments virtually. Please contact us by phone or online. If you need to speak with someone confidentially, please call us anytime day or night at
1720 Mesquite
Suite 101
Lake Havasu, AZ 86403
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Parking available around the backside of the building, outside Vet Center entrance.
First time visitors, contact us to discuss how we can help.
Call us at
We understand that you may not know what to expect upon first contacting the Vet Center. With your first contact, you can expect the following:
- You will be required to complete initial contact information to include basic demographic information and eligibility assessment for the Vet Center services.
- You will be contacted with an assigned counselor within 24 - 48 hours to schedule an initial intake appointment.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
View Lake Havasu City, AZ public transportation for more details or call
View Bullhead City, AZ public transportation for more details or call
View Kingman, AZ public transportation for more details or call
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
In the Spotlight at the Lake Havasu City Vet Center
Lake Havasu Vet Center is hosting many new and exciting groups! Stay tuned to our newsletter. We look forward to having our Veteran Community visit us here at the Lake Havasu City Vet Center, and see how we can serve you!
LHC Vet Center Groups
The Lake Havasu Vet Center is currently offering a wide variety of groups to serve our
Veteran and service member populations. All members must be enrolled in Vet Center services and be pre-screened prior to attending.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Specialty care at our center includes:
- Marital Counseling.
- Women's group (Female spouses of Veterans support group)
- Spouses Group
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center provides grief support and bereavement counseling for families who experience an active duty death.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Lake Havasu Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center provides military sexual trauma counseling and referral.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center provides individual and group counseling with a focus on symptoms of PTSD.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Readjustment counseling is a wide range of psychosocial services offered to eligible Veterans and their families in the effort to make a successful transition from military to civilian life.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center offers whole health services to improve your physical and mental health.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
At the Lake Havasu City Vet Center, we can connect you with the VA HUD-VASH program, National Community Health Partners (NCHP), Nation's Finest, or other community resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Lake Havasu Vet Center can help you:
- Understand VAMC medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Find a VSO to file claims and other benefits paperwork.
- Connect you to representatives for VAMC education benefits.
- Overview and referral for VA and state burial benefits.
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center works with a variety of community organizations and attends many community events to reach stakeholders, referral connections and Veterans in need. Your local Vet Center is your central hub to all things related in the Veteran Community, and we are happy to assist you in finding the right resources for your needs.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center offers virtual, telephone and face-to-face services to reach those who prefer to receive counseling services in the comfort of their homes or who reside in rural communities limiting their ability to travel.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
Classes and assistance on:
- VA.GOV - Registration, navigation and use.
- VA Claims Process
- Understanding the PACT ACT
- Community Care Process
- Monthly Social Hour and Question/Answer Forum
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.