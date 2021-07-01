Lake Havasu Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Lake Havasu Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Parking available around the backside of the building, outside Vet Center entrance.
First time visitors, contact us to discuss how we can help.
Call us at 928-505-0394 to schedule an appointment.
We understand that you may not know what to expect upon first contacting the Vet Center. With your first contact, you can expect the following:
- You will be required to complete initial contact information to include basic demographic information and eligibility assessment for the Vet Center services.
- You will be contacted with an assigned counselor within 24 - 48 hours to schedule an initial intake appointment.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
View Lake Havasu City, AZ public transportation for more details or call 928-486-7600.
View Bullhead City, AZ public transportation for more details or call 928-704-2287.
View Kingman, AZ public transportation for more details or call 928-681-7433.
In the spotlight at Lake Havasu Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
In the Spotlight at the Lake Havasu Vet Center
The Lake Havasu Vet Center is currently offering a wide variety of groups to serve our
Veteran and service member populations. All members must be enrolled in Vet Center services and be pre-screened prior to attending.
Vet Center OIF/OEF Group
The Lake Havasu Vet Center is looking for interested participates for the OIF/OEF group. Please reach out to us at the main number, 928-505-0394.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Specialty care at our center includes:
- Marital Counseling.
- Women's group (Female spouses of Veterans support group)
- Spouses Group
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center provides grief support and bereavement counseling for families who experience an active duty death.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Lake Havasu Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center provides military sexual trauma counseling and referral.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center provides individual and group counseling with a focus on symptoms of PTSD.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Readjustment counseling is a wide range of psychosocial services offered to eligible Veterans and their families in the effort to make a successful transition from military to civilian life.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center offers whole health services to improve your physical and mental health.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Lake Havasu Vet Center can help you:
- Understand VAMC medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Find a VSO to file claims and other benefits paperwork.
- Connect you to representatives for VAMC education benefits.
- Overview and referral for VA and state burial benefits.
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center works with a variety of community organizations and attends many community events to reach stakeholders, referral connections and Veterans in need.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
The Lake Havasu Vet Center offers virtual, telephone and face-to-face services to reach those who prefer to receive counseling services in the comfort of their homes or who reside in rural communities limiting their ability to travel.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.