Lakeland Vet Center

After you contact us, a team member will call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days. We'll schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.

Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or on holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Currently, masks are required inside the building.