Laredo Vet Center can provide virtual, telephone, or in-person appointments. Virtual appointments are conducted using the VA Video Connect application.

If possible, we do ask that the initial appointment be conducted in-person to allow the counselor and client to build a proper rapport, as well as ensuring that phone or virtual services are appropriate.

Veterans and anyone eligible for services may come to the Laredo Vet Center and make an appointment, or they can call at 956-723-4680.

Some same day services are available.

Laredo Vet Center staff members are fluent in English and Spanish.