Laredo Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Laredo Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Laredo Vet Center can provide virtual, telephone, or in-person appointments. Virtual appointments are conducted using the VA Video Connect application.
If possible, we do ask that the initial appointment be conducted in-person to allow the counselor and client to build a proper rapport, as well as ensuring that phone or virtual services are appropriate.
Veterans and anyone eligible for services may come to the Laredo Vet Center and make an appointment, or they can call at 956-723-4680.
Some same day services are available.
Laredo Vet Center staff members are fluent in English and Spanish.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Military ID
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
There are two entrances at the North Town Professional Plaza. The main entrance is on McPherson Road and second entrance is on Rocio Drive.
The Laredo Vet Center is located on the first floor in Suite 102.
Accessible parking is available near the east and west side entrances to the building. Free parking is available on the the north, east, and west sides of the building.
- Public transportation is available through the City of Laredo El Metro Transit System. There is a drop off at the Regent Care Center on 7001 McPherson Road which is approximately a one (1) minute walk south to the Vet Center.
- For complete route information, please visit: Real-Time Bus Information | El Metro Transit
- The Webb County Veterans Transportation Program is available by calling 956-523-4399 to schedule transport to appointments. This service requires that transportation be scheduled at least seven (7) days prior your appointment.
In the spotlight at Laredo Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Rural Outreach Activities with Mobile Vet Centers
On a quarterly basis, the Laredo Vet Center coordinates with the Mobile Vet Centers to visit each County in our service area. This ensures that rural Veterans, Service Members, and families have ready access to Vet Center services.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Laredo Vet Center offers the following counseling services:
- Couples Counseling
- Family Counseling
- Spouses, children, and significant others are eligible to receive services at the Vet Center.
Together we can work toward meeting your overall goals.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Laredo Vet Center is here to assist with:
- Bereavement counseling
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Laredo Vet Center services include:
- Individual counseling
- Group counseling, including:
- Vietnam Veterans Group
- OIF/OEF Veterans Group
- Spouse/Significant Others Group
- Anger Management Group
- Stress Management Group
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Laredo Vet Center counselors have specialized training in the provision of Military Sexual Trauma counseling.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Laredo Vet Center staff members are fluent in English and Spanish which is vital in meeting the needs of the predominately Hispanic population in our service area.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Laredo Vet Center counselors are available to provide confidential:
- Individual counseling
- Couples Counseling
- Family Counseling
- Group Counseling
- Referrals to VA and community counseling services
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Laredo Vet Center staff can:
- Connect you with educational and career counseling
- Provide mental health services
- Refer you to other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Vet Center staff can refer you to:
- Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Program at the Laredo VA Clinic |
- SCAN, Inc.
- Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Laredo Vet Center staff can provide referrals to the following services:
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Laredo Vet Center partners include:
- Local, State, and Federal Service Agencies
- Local Veteran/Service Member support organizations
- Texas Veterans Commission (office located at the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic)
- Disabled American Veterans (office located at the Vet Center)
- National Guard and Reserve Units
- US Department of Homeland Security
- Customs and Border Protection
- Immigration and Customs Protection
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.