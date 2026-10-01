Laredo Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
6999 McPherson Road
Suite 102
Laredo, TX 78041
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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Laredo Vet Center can provide virtual, telephone, or in-person appointments. Virtual appointments are conducted using the VA Video Connect application.
If possible, we do ask that the initial appointment be conducted in-person to allow the counselor and client to build a proper rapport, as well as ensuring that phone or virtual services are appropriate.
Veterans and anyone eligible for services may come to the Laredo Vet Center and make an appointment, or they can call at
Some same day services are available.
Laredo Vet Center staff members are fluent in English and Spanish.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Military ID
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
There are two entrances at the North Town Professional Plaza. The main entrance is on McPherson Road and second entrance is on Rocio Drive.
The Laredo Vet Center is located on the first floor in Suite 102.
Accessible parking is available near the east and west side entrances to the building. Free parking is available on the the north, east, and west sides of the building.
- Public transportation is available through the City of Laredo El Metro Transit System. There is a drop off at the Regent Care Center on 7001 McPherson Road which is approximately a one (1) minute walk south to the Vet Center.
- For complete route information, please visit: Real-Time Bus Information | El Metro Transit
- The Webb County Veterans Transportation Program is available by calling
to schedule transport to appointments. This service requires that transportation be scheduled at least seven (7) days prior your appointment.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Rural Outreach Activities with Mobile Vet Centers
On a quarterly basis, the Laredo Vet Center staff travel with the Mobile Vet Center to rural service areas to provide services to Veterans, Service Members, and families.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Laredo Vet Center offers the following counseling services:
- Couples Counseling
- Family Counseling
- Spouses, children, and significant others are eligible to receive services at the Vet Center.
Together we can work toward meeting your overall goals.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
The Laredo Vet Center is here to assist with:
- Bereavement counseling
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Laredo Vet Center services include:
- Individual counseling
- Group counseling, including:
- Vietnam Veterans Group
- OIF/OEF Veterans Group
- Spouse/Significant Others Group
- Anger Management Group
- Stress Management Group
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Laredo Vet Center counselors have specialized training in the provision of Military Sexual Trauma counseling.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
All staff at the Laredo Vet Center are fully bilingual (English and Spanish) which allows for enhanced services to the predominately Hispanic population in our service area.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Laredo Vet Center counselors are available to provide confidential:
- Individual counseling
- Couples Counseling
- Family Counseling
- Group Counseling
- Referrals to VA and community counseling services
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Laredo Vet Center staff can:
- Connect you with educational and career counseling
- Provide mental health services
- Refer you to other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Vet Center staff can refer you to:
- Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Program at the Laredo VA Clinic |
- SCAN, Inc.
- Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Laredo Vet Center staff can provide referrals to the following services:
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Laredo Vet Center partners include:
- Local, State, and Federal Service Agencies
- Local Veteran/Service Member support organizations
- Texas Veterans Commission (office located at the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic)
- Disabled American Veterans (office located at the Vet Center)
- National Guard and Reserve Units
- US Department of Homeland Security
- Customs and Border Protection
- Immigration and Customs Protection
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.