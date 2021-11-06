Las Cruces Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We have a large well-lit parking area in the back of the building. Please park in any available space.
The main entrance is located at the front of the building and is accessible from both the north and south sides of the parking lot. There are limited parking spaces in the front of the building.
We are located in the center of the building in Suite B.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We are currently screening all in person visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and require masks inside the building.
First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 575-523-9826 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
- Walk-ins are welcome
RoadRunner Transit: Bus stops on the corner of Telshor & Commerce street (about 2 minute walk to Vet Center).
ROADRUNNER TRANSIT | Las Cruces, NM (las-cruces.org)
In the spotlight at Las Cruces Vet Center
-
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
-
Las Cruces Veterans Day Parade November 6, 2021
Every year we participate in the Las Cruces Veterans Day Parade. This event honors the armed forces and individuals who enlist in service of the country.
-
Wreathes Across America
On December 18, 2021, Las Cruces Vet Center will be participating in Wreaths Across America at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery. This event is to remember and honor our fallen heroes.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Las Cruces Vet Center has counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you're having trouble adjusting to a difficult life change or someone close to you has died the Las Cruces Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
The Las Cruces Vet Center has counselors trained to provide evidence-based support for those that are experiencing or have experienced abusive or violent relationships.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Las Cruces Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans; Spouse/Significant Others, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Gottmann Method
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma can happen to both men and women. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service - no matter when you served – we provide counseling, treatment and community referrals.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Las Cruces Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our Center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Gottmann Method
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Las Cruces Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Las Cruces Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
At the Las Cruces Vet Center, we work to bridge mental health care with every other aspect of Veterans’ lives. You can expect your counselor to help you highlight the connection between mental health and various aspects of self-care (e.g. food and drink, working your body, surroundings, spirit and soul, personal development, recharging, and relationships).
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
At the Las Cruces Vet Center, we can connect you with the VA HUD-VASH program or other community resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one?
Find support anytime day or night
If these symptoms lead to thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away. The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
- Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1
- Chat online
- Text 838255
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that navigating the variety of resources can be a challenge. The Las Cruces Vet Center can help educate you on topics such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Las Cruces Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
To complement our counseling services, the Las Cruces Vet Center partners with entities such as:
- Las Cruces VA Clinic
- New Mexico Department of Veterans Services
- Local Veteran/Service Member support organizations
- Local military installations
- National Guard and Reserve units
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
At the Las Cruces Vet Center, we offer flexibility by offering a variety of appointment modalities to meet your individual needs to include in-person, video, and phone appointments. Ask how we can complement your in-person care with virtual services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.