Las Vegas Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Las Vegas Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We understand that time is precious so our appointments are given with that in mind. We have several different ways to obtain an appointment for services and we are also flexible in our time to serve our Veterans.
- Walk ins are always welcome.
- Referrals can also receive a prompt appointment.
- You can also call to request an appointment, just dial 702-791-9170 and ask to speak with a counselor.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Parking at the Las Vegas Vet Center is located behind the Longford Medical Building in the parking garage.
Vet Center parking is located on the third floor of the garage. There is a covered breeze way that will take you directly into the second floor. Just stay to the right of the hallway and the Las Vegas Vet Center is located at the end of the hallway on the right.
In the spotlight at Las Vegas Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Weekly Operation Enduring Freedom Remembrance and Acceptance Discussion
This discussion group is for all Veterans that have been affected by the recent events in Afghanistan, will be held every Friday at the Las Vegas Vet Center from 2 PM until 4:30 PM.
Weekly Veteran Cycle and Conversation group
Every Thursday at 6:45 PM we meet with Forgotten not Gone to ride recumbent trikes and promote wellness along with building a sense of camaraderie. Call 702-791-9170 for info.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We understand the benefits found in including your family members during your transition from military to civilian life. We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
At the Las Vegas Vet Center we host a T.A.P.S. (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) group at our location every first Monday of the month. If you are unfamiliar with this program you can learn more here. If you are interested in attending please call us and schedule an appointment.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Las Vegas Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans; Spouse/Significant Others, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Here at the Las Vegas Vet Center, we host several modalities of treatments such as:
- one on one counseling
- group counseling
- activities based counseling
Every form of counseling follows evidence based practices and is provided free of charge by a licensed clinician.
Call us at 702-791-9170 to explore and to learn about treatment options, self-help tools, and more.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We provide individual readjustment counseling to help veterans make a healthy readjustment back to civilian life once they discharge from the military.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We offer a multitude of recreational groups and referrals to help Veterans stay active and healthy. We have a bowling group, cycling group, healthy living and exercise group as well as a narrative therapy group. We also work with many recreational therapy non-profit organizations that are centered around living a long and healthy lifestyle such as:
Not only does the Vet Center provide counseling services, but we also offer the following fun and engaging and creative activity groups for veterans:
- Dungeon and Dragons gaming (Narrative Therapy)
- Figure Painting
- Recumbent Trike Riding
- Bowling
- Art/drawing
Please give us a call for more information.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our counselors can provide professional guidance. Please call the Las Vegas Vet Center at 702-791-9170 for additional assistance.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
At Las Vegas Vet Center, we are here to help. We work with groups such as the
If you are in need of these services please do not hesitate to call.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one? Find support anytime day or night.
If these symptoms lead to thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away. The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
- Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1
- Chat online
- Text 838255
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Developing a sense of camaraderie is a central focus for many Veterans and through our services and referrals we aim to help maintain that focus. We have many groups that help to bolster that feeling of togetherness and promote a healthy lifestyle. We host several recreational therapy groups along with referrals as well as mindfulness groups that help to dilute anger and frustration. We can also help you know where to go and how to register for
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families. Utilizing a multitude of community resources ranging from local community employers. We also work with numerous non-profit organizations and major foundations that have a wide range of referral sources to assist with Veteran homelessness prevention, suicide prevention, recreational activities and groups that center around healthy living.
If you or your organization would like to learn more about the Veteran culture and how we through a collaboration can help the community as a whole and support our Veteran community reach out to the Las Vegas Vet Center. We can provide individual or group educational briefings.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We offer employment classes monthly as well as a weekly miniature gaming painting class. These are designed to assist Veterans with either providing a great activity, hobby or assistance in preparing a resume for either local, state and federal employment.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.