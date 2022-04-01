Lawrenceville Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Lawrenceville Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Please call 678-442-3082 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Non-traditional hours are available.
You don't need to be enrolled in VA health care, have a service-connected disability or receiving any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don't have these documents on hand, we can help you obtain them or come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We are located behind the AutoZone off Duluth Highway.
There are unmarked spaces available for parking. Our entry is wheelchair accessible.
Our location is accessible through Gwinnett County Transit services.
In the spotlight at Lawrenceville Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Current available groups
Our groups include:
- Anger Management
- Women's MST Group
- Male Support Group
- Vietnam PTSD Group
Please call us at 678-442-3082 for information on group times and eligibility.
Borne the Battle podcast
In a Borne the Battle podcast episode, Mike Fisher, Chief Readjustment Counseling Officer, discusses some of the unique and generous benefits that Vet Centers offer.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Counselors can provide services in individual or group settings. Virtual appointments are available.
We provide education to family members regarding the Veteran or service member’s military-related experiences, concerns, or transition from military to civilian life.
We also host virtual workshops and relationship seminars.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling for the following:
- Anger Management
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Mindfulness
- Vietnam era/Desert Storm Veteran support
- OIF/OEF Veteran support
Our counselors may incorporate evidence-based modalities such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
For more information or to make an appointment, please call us at 678-442-3082.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors are skillfully trained and experienced with providing counseling for military sexual trauma (MST). We strive to create a harassment-free and all-inclusive environment.
We have male and female counselors available for individual counseling. We also offer group counseling sessions for those who have experienced MST.
The MST experienced doesn’t have to be reported to receive services.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling for the following:
- Anger Management
- Vietnam era/Desert Storm Veteran support
- OIF/OEF Veteran support
Our counselors may incorporate evidence-based modalities such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
For more information or to make an appointment, please call us at 678-442-3082.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
One of the unique things about Vet Centers is our ability to help transitioning service members stay connected.
We have connections with Veteran Service Organizations to help facilitate a warm handoff for those looking to apply for benefits or just understand the role of a Veteran.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer individual and group counseling to help with addiction and substance use.
We also can provide referrals to ensure continuity of care.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can connect you with the local Atlanta VAMC suicide prevention coordinator if needed. You may also contact them directly at 404-521-6262.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We have connections with Veteran Service Organizations to help facilitate a warm handoff for those looking to apply for benefits or just understand the role of a Veteran.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We have partnered with outside organizations to promote Veteran wellness and provide community education upon request.
Please call us if you'd like to participate or learn more.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.