Lebanon VA Medical Center announces COVD-19 vaccine now available to all eligible Veterans enrolled in VA health care

PRESS RELEASE

March 15, 2021

Lebanon , PA — All eligible South-Central Pennsylvania Veterans enrolled in VA health care may now receive their COVID-19 vaccine from Lebanon VA Medical Center regardless of their age or previously considered medical conditions for vaccine priority.

VA is sending text messages to all eligible South-Central Pennsylvania VA-enrolled Veterans whose mobile phone numbers are current in VA’s data base. The VEText system will locate the next available appointment in closest proximity to where the Veteran lives.

Alternatively, eligible and enrolled Veterans can call the vaccine scheduling line at 717-228- 5965 to schedule their vaccine appointment. Call volumes are expected to be longer than desired. All vaccine appointments are scheduled in advance unless otherwise advertised.

Dr. Stuart Roop, the medical center’s chief of staff stated, “Lebanon VAMC has made sufficient progress in providing the vaccine to our CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) high risk categories since beginning vaccinations in December, that we can now schedule eligible Veterans for it, regardless of their medical conditions or age. Our supply of vaccine is sufficient to open the vaccine clinics to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care.”

If you are a Veteran and haven’t enrolled for the benefits you’ve earned by serving your country, there has never been a better time to enroll in VA health care! Every new enrollment helps support Veterans already receiving health care. To talk with an enrollment specialist, Veterans should call 717-228-6000 and leave their name and a valid day time phone number so enrollment staff may contact them.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov