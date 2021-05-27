Lebanon VA Medical Center Director receives health care hero award

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2021

Lebanon , PA — Robert W. Callahan, Jr. Director and CEO of Lebanon VA Medical Center received a Central Penn Business Journal Health Care Hero Award in the category of Health Professional Hero today during a virtual ceremony.

The Central Penn Business Journal hosts the awards annually to recognize outstanding health care professionals. This year’s award was noteworthy due to the challenges health care workers faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Callahan was nominated by a Lebanon VA Medical Center employee. During the last year he led the hospital and its community clinics through the pandemic. Noteworthy accomplishments included being the first VA hospital in the nation to sterilize N95 masks, developed and shared many best practices with other healthcare organizations, expanded the facilities’ telehealth program to make care more convenient, provided more than 10,000 vaccines to Veterans in seven weeks and led the development of a new strategic plan to modernize and expand care options to Veteran living in south central Pennsylvania in the post pandemic period.

“I am honored to receive this award,” said Callahan. “All health care workers have faced unprecedented challenges this past year. Our VA employees continue to innovate and work incredibly hard. Together we’ve provided care to our Veteran population during the pandemic and kept our patients and staff safe. Thank you.”

He will be featured in the 2021 Health Care Hero publication.

